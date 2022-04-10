AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods will wrap up his final round just as the leaders get started Sunday. But while Woods has fallen out of contention, there is still plenty of tune-in factor for the first major Sunday of 2022.

Tiger's Ceremonial Last Lap

Saturday’s narrative faded from Tiger contending to more of an appreciation for the fact that he is here. While that may have come as a disappointment for those hoping he would capture the same energy as 2019 when he authored the comeback story of a generation, this was always the more realistic scenario. His 78 during Saturday’s third round was the highest score of his Masters career, and it doesn’t take a lengthy investigation to find out where things went awry. A three-putt at the 1st set the tone for an abysmal day with the flatstick, which included four three putts and an ugly four-putt on No. 5.

So tomorrow the five-time Masters winner will play alongside Jon Rahm with no expectations of a green jacket. And while Tiger may have entered the week believing he could win, let’s all check our expectations (and cell phones of course) at the gate and just enjoy Tiger on a Sunday in Augusta.

A Masters Weekend Tradition – Horschel Meltdowns

While Tiger will be wearing red on Sunday, Billy Horschel was seeing red on Saturday. A violent club throw after hitting his second shot into the pond at 11 was the lid coming off a pot that had been steaming for the better part of three days.

Horschel’s frustrations were so demonstrative they provided enough footage to put together this montage:

Just last year on the 13th hole Horschel had an outburst so noticeable that he issued an apology to Augusta National and its members, in which he wrote: “I am always trying trying to improve and do better; as a golfer, husband, father, or as a human being.”

Well, perhaps Billy can update the letterhead on that apology and re-submit it because just as sure as the green jacket is awarded in Butler Cabin, so too is a tantrum from Horschel in Amen Corner.

Horschel should watch his step tomorrow because as you'll see in this clip, the course took its revenge.

Can Scottie Scheffler Opt for a Green Vest Rather than Jacket?

Cold temperatures brought out the best (and worst) in winter fashion with players sporting everything from beanies and hoodies, to neck warmers and yes - the Scheffler vest. Like a pitcher warming his arm between innings, Scheffler alternated in and out of his black quilted vest after most of his shots, and he drew the ire of social media in the process.

Just a few (clean) examples here:

Perhaps with a five-shot advantage, Scheffler was practicing slipping into a green jacket Sunday evening. The World No. 1 has been known to multi-task, sneaking in a few pushups Friday afternoon on his way to the low round of the day.

But hold the vest fitting for now. Scheffler endured a dramatic final hole, salvaging bogey but seeing his lead reduced to three as Cameron Smith posted the only round of the day in the 60’s to close the gap. The duo will comprise tomorrow’s final pairing and in a way, we should have seen this coming. These are without question the hottest players in the world right now, with each man winning in his most recent start. Only Sungjae Im is within two shots of Smith, so this could quickly turn into a one-on-one showdown, if it hasn’t already, ala Capital One’s "The Match" sans the forced, awkward mic’d up banter.

It all comes to a head on Sunday in what has been an action-packed week that shows no signs of underdelivering down the stretch.

