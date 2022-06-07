2022 RBC Canadian Open: Full Field, Purse, Payouts
After missing the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, the RBC Canadian Open is back with a strong field that includes three of the top five in the Official World Golf Ranking. Masters winner Scottie Scheffler, PGA champ Justin Thomas and Players Championship winner Cam Smith are in the field.
Canada’s national Open dates to 1904 and is the fourth-longest continuously running event behind the British Open, the U.S. Open and the Western Open/BMW Championship. Prior to 2019, the only times the tournament was not played were during World Wars I and II.
The tournament will be played at St. George’s near Toronto for the first time since 2010. Rory McIlroy won the last Canadian Open played in 2019 at Hamilton and returns this week as defending champion -- three years later.
Purse
The total purse for the RBC Canadian Open is $8,700,000, with $1,566,000 going to the winner.
Full Field
(156 players)
Armour, Ryan
Bae, Sangmoon
Barjon, Paul
Barnes, Ricky
Blixt, Jonas
Bramlett, Joseph
Brown, Scott
Bryan, Wesley
Buckley, Hayden
Buhl, William +
Burmester, Dean @
Burns, Sam
Byrd, Jonathan
Cabrera Bello, Rafa +
Cao, Yi +
Chalmers, Greg
Champ, Cameron
Choi, Albin +
Clark, Wyndham
Cockerill, Aaron +
Conners, Corey
Cook, Austin
Crane, Ben
Creel, Joshua
Creighton, Myles +
Davis, Brian
Davison, Callum +
Deraney, Joe +
Donald, Luke
Drewitt, Brett
du Toit, Jared +
Dufner, Jason
Duncan, Tyler
Every, Matt
Ewart, A.J. +
Finau, Tony
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Frittelli, Dylan
Gainey, Tommy
Garnett, Brice
Garrigus, Robert
Ghim, Doug
Gligic, Michael
Gotterup, Christopher +
Grillo, Emiliano
Gutschewski, Scott
Haas, Bill
Hadwin, Adam
Hagy, Brandon
Hardy, Nick
Hatton, Tyrrell
Hearn, David
Heffernan, Wes +
Henry, J.J.
Hensby, Mark
Herman, Jim
Hickok, Kramer
Higgs, Harry
Hoag, Bo
Hodges, Lee
Hoffman, Charley
Hojgaard, Rasmus +
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Huh, John
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Richard S.
Kang, Sung
Kirk, Chris
Knous, Jim
Kodaira, Satoshi
Kohles, Ben
Kraft, Kelly
Laird, Martin
Lashley, Nate
Lebioda, Hank
Lee, Danny
Leonard, Brendan +
Lingmerth, David
Lipsky, David
Long, Adam
Lower, Justin
Lowry, Shane
Macdonald, Stuart +
Malnati, Peter
Martin, Ben
McGreevy, Max
McIlroy, Rory
Merrick, John
Mitchell, Keith
Moore, Ryan
Mullinax, Trey
Muñoz, Sebastián
Noh, Seung-Yul
Norlander, Henrik
Novak, Andrew
O'Hair, Sean
Ortiz, Carlos
Pan, C.T.
Percy, Cameron
Perez, Pat
Piercy, Scott
Points, D.A.
Poston, J.T.
Rai, Aaron
Reed, Patrick
Reeves, Seth
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Ryder, Sam
Sabbatini, Rory
Scheffler, Scottie
Schwab, Matthias
Seiffert, Chase
Sekulic, Max +
Sigg, Greyson
Skinns, David
Sloan, Roger
Smalley, Alex
Smith, Cameron
Smotherman, Austin
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Stadler, Kevin
Streb, Robert
Stuard, Brian
Svensson, Adam
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Nick
Taylor, Vaughn
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Curtis
Todd, Brendon
Trainer, Martin
Travale, Johnny +
van der Walt, Dawie
Van Pelt, Bo
Varner III, Harold
Vegas, Jhonattan
Villegas, Camilo
Wagner, Johnson
Wallace, Matt
Watney, Nick
Weir, Mike +
Werbylo, Trevor +
Whaley, Vince
Willett, Danny
Wolfe, Jared
Wu, Brandon
Wu, Dylan
* - Open Qualifier
+ - Sponsor Exemption
# - Section Champion
@ - Foreign