2022 RBC Canadian Open: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

The PGA Tour heads north of the border for the first time since 2019, as Canada's national open returns from a COVID-19 hiatus.

After missing the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, the RBC Canadian Open is back with a strong field that includes three of the top five in the Official World Golf Ranking. Masters winner Scottie Scheffler, PGA champ Justin Thomas and Players Championship winner Cam Smith are in the field.

Canada’s national Open dates to 1904 and is the fourth-longest continuously running event behind the British Open, the U.S. Open and the Western Open/BMW Championship. Prior to 2019, the only times the tournament was not played were during World Wars I and II.

The tournament will be played at St. George’s near Toronto for the first time since 2010. Rory McIlroy won the last Canadian Open played in 2019 at Hamilton and returns this week as defending champion -- three years later.

Purse

The total purse for the RBC Canadian Open is $8,700,000, with $1,566,000 going to the winner.

Full Field

(156 players)

Armour, Ryan

Bae, Sangmoon

Barjon, Paul

Barnes, Ricky

Blixt, Jonas

Bramlett, Joseph

Brown, Scott

Bryan, Wesley

Buckley, Hayden

Buhl, William +

Burmester, Dean @

Burns, Sam

Byrd, Jonathan

Cabrera Bello, Rafa +

Cao, Yi +

Chalmers, Greg

Champ, Cameron

Choi, Albin +

Clark, Wyndham

Cockerill, Aaron +

Conners, Corey

Cook, Austin

Crane, Ben

Creel, Joshua

Creighton, Myles +

Davis, Brian

Davison, Callum +

Deraney, Joe +

Donald, Luke

Drewitt, Brett

du Toit, Jared +

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Every, Matt

Ewart, A.J. +

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Frittelli, Dylan

Gainey, Tommy

Garnett, Brice

Garrigus, Robert

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Gotterup, Christopher +

Grillo, Emiliano

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hadwin, Adam

Hagy, Brandon

Hardy, Nick

Hatton, Tyrrell

Hearn, David

Heffernan, Wes +

Henry, J.J.

Hensby, Mark

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgs, Harry

Hoag, Bo

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hojgaard, Rasmus +

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Huh, John

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Richard S.

Kang, Sung

Kirk, Chris

Knous, Jim

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kohles, Ben

Kraft, Kelly

Laird, Martin

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Danny

Leonard, Brendan +

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

Macdonald, Stuart +

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

McGreevy, Max

McIlroy, Rory

Merrick, John

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Ryan

Mullinax, Trey

Muñoz, Sebastián

Noh, Seung-Yul

Norlander, Henrik

Novak, Andrew

O'Hair, Sean

Ortiz, Carlos

Pan, C.T.

Percy, Cameron

Perez, Pat

Piercy, Scott

Points, D.A.

Poston, J.T.

Rai, Aaron

Reed, Patrick

Reeves, Seth

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Scheffler, Scottie

Schwab, Matthias

Seiffert, Chase

Sekulic, Max +

Sigg, Greyson

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Smith, Cameron

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Stadler, Kevin

Streb, Robert

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Vaughn

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Curtis

Todd, Brendon

Trainer, Martin

Travale, Johnny +

van der Walt, Dawie

Van Pelt, Bo

Varner III, Harold

Vegas, Jhonattan

Villegas, Camilo

Wagner, Johnson

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Weir, Mike +

Werbylo, Trevor +

Whaley, Vince

Willett, Danny

Wolfe, Jared

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

* - Open Qualifier

+ - Sponsor Exemption

# - Section Champion

@ - Foreign