2022 RBC Heritage: Purse, Payouts, Full Field

The PGA Tour returns after the season's first major with a trip to Hilton Head Island and Harbour Town Golf Links.

The golf world rolls on this week at a more leisurely pace, going from Augusta, Georgia, to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, for the RBC Heritage.

Stewart Cink was the winner and donned the tartan jacket in 2021, conquering the 7,191-yard, par-71 Harbour Town Golf Links. The Pete Dye golf course winds through the island and provides a tough test with its small greens.

Purse, prize money

The purse for the RBC Heritage is $8 million, with first prize paying $1,440,000.

Field (132 players)

Berger, Daniel

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Brown, Scott +

Bryan, Wesley

Byrd, Jonathan +

Cantlay, Patrick

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Conners, Corey

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Deneen, Morgan #

Donald, Luke

Duncan, Tyler

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Furyk, Jim +

Garnett, Brice

Gay, Brian

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael +

Glover, Lucas

Grace, Branden

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hagy, Brandon

Hahn, James

Harman, Brian

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hoffman, Charley

Hoffmann, Morgan

Hoge, Tom

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Howell III, Charles

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Dustin

Johnson, Zach

Kanaya, Takumi

Kang, Sung

Kim, Si Woo

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kokrak, Jason

Kuchar, Matt

Lahiri, Anirban

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Danny

Lee, K.H.

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Love III, Davis

Lowry, Shane

Malnati, Peter,

Martin, Ben +

McCarthy, Denny

McDowell, Graeme

McGirt, William

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Morikawa, Collin

Muñoz, Sebastián

Na, Kevin

NeSmith, Matthew

Niemann, Joaquin

Nimmer, Bryson +

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Ortiz, Carlos

Pan, C.T.

Pereira, Mito

Perez, Pat

Piercy, Scott

Piot, James

Poston, J.T.

Poulter, Ian

Putnam, Andrew

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Riley, Davis

Ryder, Sam

Schenk, Adam

Schwartzel, Charl

Simpson, Webb

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Smith, Cameron

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Stenson, Henrik

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam +

Swafford, Hudson

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Trainer, Martin

Tringale, Cameron

Tway, Kevin

van Rooyen, Erik

Varner III, Harold

Villegas, Camilo +

Watney, Nick

Werenski, Richy

Willett, Danny

Wise, Aaron

Young, Cameron

* - Open Qualifier

+ - Sponsor Exemption

# - Section Champion /