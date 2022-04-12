Skip to main content

2022 RBC Heritage: Purse, Payouts, Full Field

The PGA Tour returns after the season's first major with a trip to Hilton Head Island and Harbour Town Golf Links.

The golf world rolls on this week at a more leisurely pace, going from Augusta, Georgia, to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, for the RBC Heritage.

Stewart Cink was the winner and donned the tartan jacket in 2021, conquering the 7,191-yard, par-71 Harbour Town Golf Links. The Pete Dye golf course winds through the island and provides a tough test with its small greens.

Purse, prize money

The purse for the RBC Heritage is $8 million, with first prize paying $1,440,000.

Field (132 players)

Berger, Daniel
Bramlett, Joseph
Brehm, Ryan
Brown, Scott +
Bryan, Wesley
Byrd, Jonathan +
Cantlay, Patrick
Cink, Stewart
Clark, Wyndham
Conners, Corey
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Deneen, Morgan #
Donald, Luke
Duncan, Tyler
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fleetwood, Tommy
Fowler, Rickie
Frittelli, Dylan
Furyk, Jim +
Garnett, Brice
Gay, Brian
Ghim, Doug
Gligic, Michael +
Glover, Lucas
Grace, Branden
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Haas, Bill
Hadley, Chesson
Hadwin, Adam
Hagy, Brandon
Hahn, James
Harman, Brian
Hatton, Tyrrell
Henley, Russell
Herman, Jim
Hickok, Kramer
Higgo, Garrick
Higgs, Harry
Hoffman, Charley
Hoffmann, Morgan
Hoge, Tom
Horschel, Billy
Hossler, Beau
Howell III, Charles
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Dustin
Johnson, Zach
Kanaya, Takumi
Kang, Sung
Kim, Si Woo
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kizzire, Patton
Knox, Russell
Kodaira, Satoshi
Kokrak, Jason
Kuchar, Matt
Lahiri, Anirban
Lashley, Nate
Lebioda, Hank
Lee, Danny
Lee, K.H.
List, Luke
Long, Adam
Love III, Davis
Lowry, Shane
Malnati, Peter,
Martin, Ben +
McCarthy, Denny
McDowell, Graeme
McGirt, William
McNealy, Maverick
Merritt, Troy
Morikawa, Collin
Muñoz, Sebastián
Na, Kevin
NeSmith, Matthew
Niemann, Joaquin
Nimmer, Bryson +
Noren, Alex
Norlander, Henrik
Ortiz, Carlos
Pan, C.T.
Pereira, Mito
Perez, Pat
Piercy, Scott
Piot, James
Poston, J.T.
Poulter, Ian
Putnam, Andrew
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Redman, Doc
Riley, Davis
Ryder, Sam
Schenk, Adam
Schwartzel, Charl
Simpson, Webb
Sloan, Roger
Smalley, Alex
Smith, Cameron
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Stallings, Scott
Stenson, Henrik
Straka, Sepp
Streb, Robert
Streelman, Kevin
Stuard, Brian
Svensson, Adam +
Swafford, Hudson
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Trainer, Martin
Tringale, Cameron
Tway, Kevin
van Rooyen, Erik
Varner III, Harold
Villegas, Camilo +
Watney, Nick
Werenski, Richy
Willett, Danny
Wise, Aaron
Young, Cameron

* - Open Qualifier
+ - Sponsor Exemption
# - Section Champion /  

