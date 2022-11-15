2022 RSM Classic: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

The last official PGA Tour event of the fall returns to Sea Island, Ga.

The eight-event fall portion of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season wraps up this week with the RSM Classic at Sea Island, Ga.

Davis Love III is the tournament host, one of several area residents playing this week. The larger field of 156 players will be spread out in the first two rounds over two Sea Island courses, the Seaside (7,005-yard par-70) and the Plantation (7,060-yard par-72).

The highest-ranked player in the field is world No. 12 Tony Finau, a winner last week at the Cadence Bank Houston Open. Six more players in the world top 50 are playing.

One notable not in the field is defending champion Talor Gooch, who now plays with LIV Golf.

Purse

The RSM Classic has a purse of $8.1 million, with a winner's share of $1,458,000.

Full Field

156 players

Albertson, Anders

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Baddeley, Aaron +

Barnes, Erik

Bhatia, Akshay *

Blair, Zac

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Bridgeman, Jacob +

Buckley, Hayden

Burmester, Dean

Byrd, Jonathan

Champ, Cameron

Chappell, Kevin

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Cook, Austin

Daffue, MJ

Dahmen, Joel

Day, Jason

Dou, Zecheng

Drewitt, Brett *

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Echavarria, Nico

Endycott, Harrison

English, Harris

Frittelli, Dylan

Garnett, Brice

Gay, Brian

Gligic, Michael

Godsey, Conner *

Gordon, Will

Gotterup, Chris +

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Griffin, Ben

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hammer, Cole +

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Harrington, Scott

Herman, Jim

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Hossler, Beau

Hughes, Mackenzie

Huh, John

Jackson, Palmer +

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Kang, Sung

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kizzire, Patton

Knowles, Philip

Knox, Russell

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Danny

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Love III, Davis

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matthews, Brandon

McCarthy, Denny

McGreevy, Max

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matthew

Nimmer, Bryson *

Noh, Seung-Yul

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Núñez, Augusto

O'Hair, Sean

Pendrith, Taylor

Percy, Cameron

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ralston, Spencer +

Ramey, Chad

Redman, Doc

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Roy, Kevin

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Stallings, Scott

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Vaughn +

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Davis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Villegas, Camilo +

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Weinhart, Tim #

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Willett, Danny

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Carl

* - Open Qualifier

+ - Sponsor Exemption

# - Section Champion