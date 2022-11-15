2022 RSM Classic: Full Field, Purse, Payouts
The eight-event fall portion of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season wraps up this week with the RSM Classic at Sea Island, Ga.
Davis Love III is the tournament host, one of several area residents playing this week. The larger field of 156 players will be spread out in the first two rounds over two Sea Island courses, the Seaside (7,005-yard par-70) and the Plantation (7,060-yard par-72).
The highest-ranked player in the field is world No. 12 Tony Finau, a winner last week at the Cadence Bank Houston Open. Six more players in the world top 50 are playing.
One notable not in the field is defending champion Talor Gooch, who now plays with LIV Golf.
Purse
The RSM Classic has a purse of $8.1 million, with a winner's share of $1,458,000.
Full Field
156 players
Albertson, Anders
Alexander, Tyson
An, Byeong Hun
Armour, Ryan
Baddeley, Aaron +
Barnes, Erik
Bhatia, Akshay *
Blair, Zac
Bramlett, Joseph
Brehm, Ryan
Bridgeman, Jacob +
Buckley, Hayden
Burmester, Dean
Byrd, Jonathan
Champ, Cameron
Chappell, Kevin
Cink, Stewart
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Cone, Trevor
Cook, Austin
Daffue, MJ
Dahmen, Joel
Day, Jason
Dou, Zecheng
Drewitt, Brett *
Dufner, Jason
Duncan, Tyler
Echavarria, Nico
Endycott, Harrison
English, Harris
Frittelli, Dylan
Garnett, Brice
Gay, Brian
Gligic, Michael
Godsey, Conner *
Gordon, Will
Gotterup, Chris +
Goya, Tano
Grant, Brent
Griffin, Ben
Haas, Bill
Hadley, Chesson
Haley II, Paul
Hall, Harry
Hammer, Cole +
Hardy, Nick
Harman, Brian
Harrington, Scott
Herman, Jim
Higgo, Garrick
Higgs, Harry
Hodges, Lee
Hoffman, Charley
Hoge, Tom
Hossler, Beau
Hughes, Mackenzie
Huh, John
Jackson, Palmer +
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Zach
Kang, Sung
Kim, Michael
Kim, S.H.
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kizzire, Patton
Knowles, Philip
Knox, Russell
Kraft, Kelly
Kuchar, Matt
Landry, Andrew
Lashley, Nate
Lebioda, Hank
Lee, Danny
Lingmerth, David
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Long, Adam
Love III, Davis
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
Martin, Ben
Matthews, Brandon
McCarthy, Denny
McGreevy, Max
Merritt, Troy
Mitchell, Keith
Molinari, Francesco
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Taylor
Mullinax, Trey
NeSmith, Matthew
Nimmer, Bryson *
Noh, Seung-Yul
Norlander, Henrik
Norrman, Vincent
Novak, Andrew
Núñez, Augusto
O'Hair, Sean
Pendrith, Taylor
Percy, Cameron
Piercy, Scott
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rai, Aaron
Ralston, Spencer +
Ramey, Chad
Redman, Doc
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Roy, Kevin
Ryder, Sam
Sabbatini, Rory
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Schwab, Matthias
Shelton, Robby
Sigg, Greyson
Simpson, Webb
Smalley, Alex
Smotherman, Austin
Spaun, J.J.
Stallings, Scott
Stevens, Sam
Straka, Sepp
Streb, Robert
Streelman, Kevin
Stroud, Chris
Stuard, Brian
Suh, Justin
Svensson, Adam
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Ben
Taylor, Vaughn +
Theegala, Sahith
Thompson, Davis
Thompson, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Trainer, Martin
Tway, Kevin
Villegas, Camilo +
Wallace, Matt
Watney, Nick
Weinhart, Tim #
Werbylo, Trevor
Werenski, Richy
Westmoreland, Kyle
Willett, Danny
Wu, Brandon
Wu, Dylan
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
Yuan, Carl
* - Open Qualifier
+ - Sponsor Exemption
# - Section Champion