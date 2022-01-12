The Purse, Payouts, and Field for the 2022 Sony Open

The winner of the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii will earn $1.35 million from the total purse of $7.5 million.

Daniel Berger plays the 2021 Sony Open. The winner this year will earn $1.35 million. Kyle Terada-USA Today Sports

The PGA Tour's Hawaii swing continues this week with the 2022 Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. It's the first full-field event of 2022 and there are 144 players in the field.

Kevin Na is the defending champion. The tournament is played on a par-70 course designed by noted golf architect Seth Raynor (1874-1926). The 18th hole is particularly notable. According to the PGA Tour, only 37 percent of tee shots have found the fairway on the 18th hole since 2003, which makes it the toughest fairway to hit on Tour in the ShotLink era.

2022 Sony Open TV schedule

Here's the Sony Open TV schedule (all times Eastern)

7 to 10 p.m. on Golf Channel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday

6 to 10 p.m. on Golf Channel on Sunday

You can also pay to get streaming coverage on ESPN+.

2022 Sony Open: Purse, Payouts by Position

1. $1,350,000

2. $817,500

3. $517,500

4. $367,500

5. $307,500

6. $271,875

7. $253,125

8. $234,375

9. $219,375

10. $204,375

11. $189,375

12. $174,375

13. $159,375

14. $144,375

15. $136,875

16. $129,375

17. $121,875

18. $114,375

19. $106,875

20. $99,375

21. $91,875

22. $84,375

23. $78,375

24. $72,375

25. $66,375

26. $60,375

27. $58,125

28. $55,875

29. $53,625

30. $51,375

31. $49,125

32. $46,875

33. $44,625

34. $42,750

35. $40,875

36. $39,000

37. $37,125

38. $35,625

39. $34,125

40. $32,625

41. $31,125

42. $29,625

43. $28,125

44. $26,625

45. $25,125

46. $23,625

47. $22,125

48. $20,925

49. $19,875

50. $19,275

51. $18,825

52. $18,375

53. $18,075

54. $17,775

55. $17,625

56. $17,475

57. $17,325

58. $17,175

59. $17,025

60. $16,875

61. $16,725

62. $16,575

63. $16,425

64. $16,275

65. $16,125

66. $15,975

67. $15,825

68. $15,675

69. $15,525

70. $15,375

71. $15,225

72. $15,075

73. $14,925

74. $14,775

75. $14,625

76. $14,475

77. $14,325

78. $14,175

79. $14,025

80. $13,875

81. $13,725

82. $13,575

83. $13,425

84. $13,275

85. $13,125

86.$12,975

87. $12,825

88. $12,675

89. $12,525

90. $12,375

2022 Sony Open: Field and Alternates (through Jan. 11)

Bo Hoag plays the 11th hole at the 2021 Sony Open. Kyle Terada-USA Today Sports

* - Open Qualifier

+ - Sponsor Exemption

# - Section Champion

@ - Foreign

Ancer, Abraham

Armour, Ryan

Barjon, Paul

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Bryan, Wesley

Buckley, Hayden

Carll, Kevin +

Chappell, Kevin

Cink, Stewart

Conners, Corey

Cook, Austin

Creel, Joshua

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Donald, Luke

Doucett, BJ *

Drewitt, Brett

Duncan, Tyler

English, Harris

Furyk, Jim +

Gay, Brian

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gooch, Talor

Grace, Branden

Grant, Brent +

Grillo, Emiliano

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgs, Harry

Hoag, Bo

Hodges, Lee

Hoge, Tom

Horschel, Billy

Hoshino, Rikuya +

Hossler, Beau

Howell III, Charles

Hubbard, Mark

Huh, John

Im, Sungjae

Ishika, Koichiro *

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Jones, Matt

Jung, Peter +

Kanaya, Takumi +

Kang, Sung

Kelly, Jerry +

Kim, Chan +

Kim, Si Woo

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knous, Jim

Knox, Russell

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kohles, Ben

Kokrak, Jason

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, K.H.

Leishman, Marc

Li, Haotong +

Lipsky, David

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McDowell, Graeme

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

McLachlin, Parker +

McNealy, Maverick

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Ryan

Mullinax, Trey

Na, Kevin

Nakajima, Keita +

Norlander, Henrik

Novak, Andrew

Ogletree, Andy *

Okamura, Garrett #

Palmer, Ryan

Pendrith, Taylor

Percy, Cameron

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reeves, Seth

Riley, Davis

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Sawada, Jared *

Schenk, Adam

Seiffert, Chase

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Smith, Cameron

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Stanley, Kyle

Steele, Brendan

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Swafford, Hudson

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Vaughn

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Curtis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

van der Walt, Dawie

Van Pelt, Bo

van Rooyen, Erik

Villegas, Camilo

Walker, Jimmy

Werenski, Richy

Whaley, Vince

Wolfe, Jared

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Cameron

Alternates:

Byrd, Jonathan

O'Hair, Sean

Baddeley, Aaron

Brown, Scott

Hearn, David

Dufner, Jason

Garrigus, Robert

Martin, Ben

Wagner, Johnson

Lingmerth, David