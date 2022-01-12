The Purse, Payouts, and Field for the 2022 Sony Open

Skip to main content

2022 Sony Open: Purse, Payouts for Waialae Country Club

The winner of the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii will earn $1.35 million from the total purse of $7.5 million.
Daniel Berger plays the 2021 Sony Open. The winner in 2022 will win $1.35 million.

The PGA Tour's Hawaii swing continues this week with the 2022 Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. It's the first full-field event of 2022 and there are 144 players in the field.

The winner this week will bank $1.35 million from the total purse of $7.5 million. 

Kevin Na is the defending champion. The tournament is played on a par-70 course designed by noted golf architect Seth Raynor (1874-1926). The 18th hole is particularly notable. According to the PGA Tour, only 37 percent of tee shots have found the fairway on the 18th hole since 2003, which makes it the toughest fairway to hit on Tour in the ShotLink era.

2022 Sony Open TV schedule

Here's the Sony Open TV schedule (all times Eastern)

  • 7 to 10 p.m. on Golf Channel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday
  • 6 to 10 p.m. on Golf Channel on Sunday

You can also pay to get streaming coverage on ESPN+.

2022 Sony Open: Purse, Payouts by Position

1. $1,350,000

2. $817,500

3. $517,500

4. $367,500

5. $307,500

6. $271,875

7. $253,125

8. $234,375

9. $219,375

10. $204,375

11. $189,375

12. $174,375

13. $159,375

14. $144,375

15. $136,875

16. $129,375

17. $121,875

18. $114,375

19. $106,875

20. $99,375

21. $91,875

22. $84,375

23. $78,375

24. $72,375

25. $66,375

26. $60,375

27. $58,125

28. $55,875

29. $53,625

30. $51,375

31. $49,125

32. $46,875

33. $44,625

34. $42,750

35. $40,875

36. $39,000

37. $37,125

38. $35,625

39. $34,125

40. $32,625

41. $31,125

42. $29,625

43. $28,125

44. $26,625

45. $25,125

46. $23,625

47. $22,125

48. $20,925

49. $19,875

50. $19,275 

51. $18,825

52. $18,375

53. $18,075

54. $17,775

55. $17,625

56. $17,475

57. $17,325

58. $17,175

59. $17,025

60. $16,875

61. $16,725

62. $16,575

63. $16,425

64. $16,275

65. $16,125

66. $15,975

67. $15,825

68. $15,675

69. $15,525

70. $15,375

71. $15,225

72. $15,075

73. $14,925

74. $14,775

75. $14,625

76. $14,475

77. $14,325

78. $14,175

79. $14,025

80. $13,875

81. $13,725

82. $13,575

83. $13,425

84. $13,275

85. $13,125

86.$12,975

87. $12,825

88. $12,675

89. $12,525

90. $12,375 

2022 Sony Open: Field and Alternates (through Jan. 11)

Bo Hoag plays the 11th hole at the 2021 Sony Open.

* - Open Qualifier 

+ - Sponsor Exemption 

# - Section Champion 

@ - Foreign

Ancer, Abraham 

Armour, Ryan 

Barjon, Paul

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan 

Bradley, Keegan 

Bramlett, Joseph

Bryan, Wesley 

Buckley, Hayden

 Carll, Kevin + 

Chappell, Kevin 

Cink, Stewart 

Conners, Corey 

Cook, Austin 

Creel, Joshua 

Dahmen, Joel 

Davis, Cam 

Donald, Luke 

Doucett, BJ * 

Drewitt, Brett 

Duncan, Tyler

English, Harris 

Furyk, Jim + 

Gay, Brian 

Gligic, Michael 

Glover, Lucas 

Gooch, Talor 

Grace, Branden 

Grant, Brent + 

Grillo, Emiliano

Gutschewski, Scott 

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson 

Hardy, Nick 

Harman, Brian 

Henley, Russell 

Herman, Jim 

Hickok, Kramer 

Higgs, Harry 

Hoag, Bo 

Hodges, Lee 

Hoge, Tom 

Horschel, Billy

Hoshino, Rikuya + 

Hossler, Beau 

Howell III, Charles 

Hubbard, Mark 

Huh, John

Im, Sungjae 

Ishika, Koichiro * 

Jaeger, Stephan 

Johnson, Zach 

Jones, Matt

Jung, Peter + 

Kanaya, Takumi + 

Kang, Sung

Kelly, Jerry + 

Kim, Chan + 

Kim, Si Woo 

Kirk, Chris 

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt 

Kizzire, Patton 

Knous, Jim 

Knox, Russell 

Kodaira, Satoshi 

Kohles, Ben 

Kokrak, Jason 

Kraft, Kelly 

Kuchar, Matt 

Lashley, Nate 

Lebioda, Hank 

Lee, K.H.

Leishman, Marc 

Li, Haotong + 

Lipsky, David 

Long, Adam 

Lower, Justin 

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki 

McCarthy, Denny 

McDowell, Graeme 

McGirt, William 

McGreevy, Max 

McLachlin, Parker + 

McNealy, Maverick 

Mitchell, Keith 

Moore, Ryan 

Mullinax, Trey

Na, Kevin 

Nakajima, Keita + 

Norlander, Henrik 

Novak, Andrew 

Ogletree, Andy *

Okamura, Garrett # 

Palmer, Ryan 

Pendrith, Taylor 

Percy, Cameron 

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus 

Putnam, Andrew 

Rai, Aaron 

Ramey, Chad 

Reeves, Seth 

Riley, Davis 

Ryder, Sam 

Sabbatini, Rory 

Sawada, Jared * 

Schenk, Adam 

Seiffert, Chase 

Sigg, Greyson 

Simpson, Webb 

Skinns, David 

Sloan, Roger 

Smalley, Alex 

Smith, Cameron

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt 

Spaun, J.J. 

Stanley, Kyle 

Steele, Brendan

Straka, Sepp 

Streb, Robert 

Stuard, Brian 

Svensson, Adam 

Swafford, Hudson 

Tarren, Callum 

Taylor, Vaughn 

Theegala, Sahith 

Thompson, Curtis 

Thompson, Michael 

Todd, Brendon 

Trainer, Martin 

Tway, Kevin

van der Walt, Dawie 

Van Pelt, Bo

van Rooyen, Erik 

Villegas, Camilo 

Walker, Jimmy 

Werenski, Richy 

Whaley, Vince 

Wolfe, Jared 

Wu, Brandon 

Wu, Dylan 

Young, Cameron

Alternates:

Byrd, Jonathan 

O'Hair, Sean 

Baddeley, Aaron 

Brown, Scott 

Hearn, David 

Dufner, Jason 

Garrigus, Robert 

Martin, Ben 

Wagner, Johnson 

Lingmerth, David

