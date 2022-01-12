The Purse, Payouts, and Field for the 2022 Sony Open

2022 Sony Open: Purse, Payouts for Waialae Country Club
The PGA Tour's Hawaii swing continues this week with the 2022 Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. It's the first full-field event of 2022 and there are 144 players in the field.
The winner this week will bank $1.35 million from the total purse of $7.5 million.
Kevin Na is the defending champion. The tournament is played on a par-70 course designed by noted golf architect Seth Raynor (1874-1926). The 18th hole is particularly notable. According to the PGA Tour, only 37 percent of tee shots have found the fairway on the 18th hole since 2003, which makes it the toughest fairway to hit on Tour in the ShotLink era.
2022 Sony Open TV schedule
Here's the Sony Open TV schedule (all times Eastern)
- 7 to 10 p.m. on Golf Channel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday
- 6 to 10 p.m. on Golf Channel on Sunday
You can also pay to get streaming coverage on ESPN+.
2022 Sony Open: Purse, Payouts by Position
1. $1,350,000
2. $817,500
3. $517,500
4. $367,500
5. $307,500
6. $271,875
7. $253,125
8. $234,375
9. $219,375
10. $204,375
11. $189,375
12. $174,375
13. $159,375
14. $144,375
15. $136,875
16. $129,375
17. $121,875
18. $114,375
19. $106,875
20. $99,375
21. $91,875
22. $84,375
23. $78,375
24. $72,375
25. $66,375
26. $60,375
27. $58,125
28. $55,875
29. $53,625
30. $51,375
31. $49,125
32. $46,875
33. $44,625
34. $42,750
35. $40,875
36. $39,000
37. $37,125
38. $35,625
39. $34,125
40. $32,625
41. $31,125
42. $29,625
43. $28,125
44. $26,625
45. $25,125
46. $23,625
47. $22,125
48. $20,925
49. $19,875
50. $19,275
51. $18,825
52. $18,375
53. $18,075
54. $17,775
55. $17,625
56. $17,475
57. $17,325
58. $17,175
59. $17,025
60. $16,875
61. $16,725
62. $16,575
63. $16,425
64. $16,275
65. $16,125
66. $15,975
67. $15,825
68. $15,675
69. $15,525
70. $15,375
71. $15,225
72. $15,075
73. $14,925
74. $14,775
75. $14,625
76. $14,475
77. $14,325
78. $14,175
79. $14,025
80. $13,875
81. $13,725
82. $13,575
83. $13,425
84. $13,275
85. $13,125
86.$12,975
87. $12,825
88. $12,675
89. $12,525
90. $12,375
2022 Sony Open: Field and Alternates (through Jan. 11)
* - Open Qualifier
+ - Sponsor Exemption
# - Section Champion
@ - Foreign
Ancer, Abraham
Armour, Ryan
Barjon, Paul
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bradley, Keegan
Bramlett, Joseph
Bryan, Wesley
Buckley, Hayden
Carll, Kevin +
Chappell, Kevin
Cink, Stewart
Conners, Corey
Cook, Austin
Creel, Joshua
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Donald, Luke
Doucett, BJ *
Drewitt, Brett
Duncan, Tyler
English, Harris
Furyk, Jim +
Gay, Brian
Gligic, Michael
Glover, Lucas
Gooch, Talor
Grace, Branden
Grant, Brent +
Grillo, Emiliano
Gutschewski, Scott
Haas, Bill
Hadley, Chesson
Hardy, Nick
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Herman, Jim
Hickok, Kramer
Higgs, Harry
Hoag, Bo
Hodges, Lee
Hoge, Tom
Horschel, Billy
Hoshino, Rikuya +
Hossler, Beau
Howell III, Charles
Hubbard, Mark
Huh, John
Im, Sungjae
Ishika, Koichiro *
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Zach
Jones, Matt
Jung, Peter +
Kanaya, Takumi +
Kang, Sung
Kelly, Jerry +
Kim, Chan +
Kim, Si Woo
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Knous, Jim
Knox, Russell
Kodaira, Satoshi
Kohles, Ben
Kokrak, Jason
Kraft, Kelly
Kuchar, Matt
Lashley, Nate
Lebioda, Hank
Lee, K.H.
Leishman, Marc
Li, Haotong +
Lipsky, David
Long, Adam
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McDowell, Graeme
McGirt, William
McGreevy, Max
McLachlin, Parker +
McNealy, Maverick
Mitchell, Keith
Moore, Ryan
Mullinax, Trey
Na, Kevin
Nakajima, Keita +
Norlander, Henrik
Novak, Andrew
Ogletree, Andy *
Okamura, Garrett #
Palmer, Ryan
Pendrith, Taylor
Percy, Cameron
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Reeves, Seth
Riley, Davis
Ryder, Sam
Sabbatini, Rory
Sawada, Jared *
Schenk, Adam
Seiffert, Chase
Sigg, Greyson
Simpson, Webb
Skinns, David
Sloan, Roger
Smalley, Alex
Smith, Cameron
Smotherman, Austin
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Stanley, Kyle
Steele, Brendan
Straka, Sepp
Streb, Robert
Stuard, Brian
Svensson, Adam
Swafford, Hudson
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Vaughn
Theegala, Sahith
Thompson, Curtis
Thompson, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Trainer, Martin
Tway, Kevin
van der Walt, Dawie
Van Pelt, Bo
van Rooyen, Erik
Villegas, Camilo
Walker, Jimmy
Werenski, Richy
Whaley, Vince
Wolfe, Jared
Wu, Brandon
Wu, Dylan
Young, Cameron
Alternates:
Byrd, Jonathan
O'Hair, Sean
Baddeley, Aaron
Brown, Scott
Hearn, David
Dufner, Jason
Garrigus, Robert
Martin, Ben
Wagner, Johnson
Lingmerth, David