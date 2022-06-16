2022 U.S. Open Day 1: Scores, Live Updates from The Country Club
Early Birdie for Morikawa
A few players got to 1 under early in their rounds, including Collin Morikawa after this long birdie:
Morikawa, No. 7 in the world, is a popular pick this week. The 2020 PGA Championship winner and 2021 British Open champion has finishes of T8 or better in half his major starts (5 of 10). He was T4 in last year's U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.
"I've always thought of U.S. Opens as very difficult, hard, long," Morikawa said earlier this week. "I saw something if you look at the past few champions or handful of champions, they're all guys that hit it pretty long, but I think last year at Torrey really gave me the confidence that I can play well at a U.S. Open."
Late Field Update
World No. 20 Abraham Ancer of Mexico withdrew Thursday morning due to illness and was replaced in the field by Patton Kizzire. The Tuscaloosa, Alabama, native will tee off at 1:14 p.m. off the 10th tee with Sam Burns and Thomas Pieters.
A Look at the Forecast
Outside of a steamy Friday that could have a pop-up storm, the week in Brookline looks comfortable with just enough wind to make things interesting.
Notable Thursday Morning Tee Times
The 122nd U.S. Open began at 6:45 a.m., when amateur Michael Thorbjornsen of nearby Wellesley, Massachusetts, teed off on the 1st hole. Here are some other groups we'll be tracking (all times eastern):
7:18 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, James Piot, Jon Rahm
7:29 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Max Homa
7:40 a.m. (10th tee) – Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele
Click here for complete Round 1 and 2 tee times
2022 U.S. Open Latest Betting Odds
Rory McIlroy, the winner last week at the RBC Canadian Open, is the betting favorite as he tries to end an eight-year major drought. Here's a quick look at the favorites at +4000 or better, according to the SI Sportsbook:
Rory McIlroy +1000
Justin Thomas +1200
Scottie Scheffler +1300
Jon Rahm +1300
Cameron Smith +2000
Xander Schauffele +2200
Patrick Cantlay +2200
Collin Morikawa +2500
Jordan Spieth +2500
Will Zalatoris +2500
Matthew Fitzpatrick +2500
Viktor Hovland +2800
Shane Lowry +2800
Sam Burns +2800
Tony Finau +3000
Joaquin Niemann +3000
Cameron Young +3500
Sungjae Im +3500
Brooks Koepka +4000
Dustin Johnson +4000
Hideki Matsuyama +4000
Max Homa +4000
Click Here to get all Morning Read's news and commentary daily in your inbox.