2022 U.S. Open Day 1: Scores, Live Updates from The Country Club

After a tumultuous few weeks in golf, the third major of the season marks a return to championship play. Follow the 122nd U.S. Open here.

Early Birdie for Morikawa

A few players got to 1 under early in their rounds, including Collin Morikawa after this long birdie:

Morikawa, No. 7 in the world, is a popular pick this week. The 2020 PGA Championship winner and 2021 British Open champion has finishes of T8 or better in half his major starts (5 of 10). He was T4 in last year's U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

"I've always thought of U.S. Opens as very difficult, hard, long," Morikawa said earlier this week. "I saw something if you look at the past few champions or handful of champions, they're all guys that hit it pretty long, but I think last year at Torrey really gave me the confidence that I can play well at a U.S. Open."

Late Field Update

World No. 20 Abraham Ancer of Mexico withdrew Thursday morning due to illness and was replaced in the field by Patton Kizzire. The Tuscaloosa, Alabama, native will tee off at 1:14 p.m. off the 10th tee with Sam Burns and Thomas Pieters.

A Look at the Forecast

Outside of a steamy Friday that could have a pop-up storm, the week in Brookline looks comfortable with just enough wind to make things interesting.

Notable Thursday Morning Tee Times

The 122nd U.S. Open began at 6:45 a.m., when amateur Michael Thorbjornsen of nearby Wellesley, Massachusetts, teed off on the 1st hole. Here are some other groups we'll be tracking (all times eastern):

7:18 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, James Piot, Jon Rahm

7:29 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Max Homa

7:40 a.m. (10th tee) – Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

Click here for complete Round 1 and 2 tee times

2022 U.S. Open Latest Betting Odds

Rory McIlroy, the winner last week at the RBC Canadian Open, is the betting favorite as he tries to end an eight-year major drought. Here's a quick look at the favorites at +4000 or better, according to the SI Sportsbook:

Rory McIlroy +1000

Justin Thomas +1200

Scottie Scheffler +1300

Jon Rahm +1300

Cameron Smith +2000

Xander Schauffele +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Collin Morikawa +2500

Jordan Spieth +2500

Will Zalatoris +2500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2500

Viktor Hovland +2800

Shane Lowry +2800

Sam Burns +2800

Tony Finau +3000

Joaquin Niemann +3000

Cameron Young +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Brooks Koepka +4000

Dustin Johnson +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Max Homa +4000

