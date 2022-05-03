2022 Wells Fargo Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts
PGA Tour golf is back in the nation's capital this week in a one-off stop for the Wells Fargo Championship. Usually when one hears the tournament name, the Quail Hollow Club comes to mind, but this year the course is hosting the Presidents Cup so a pinch-hitter was necessary.
That's the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm outside Washington, D.C., a par-70 playing to 7,160 yards. Rory McIlroy is the defending champion of the event, just defending at a different site.
He's the only player in the world top 10 in the field. Other past Wells Fargo Championship winners in the field include Max Homa (2019), Jason Day (2018), Brian Harman (2017), James Hahn (2016) and Rickie Fowler (2012). Francesco Molinari, who won the last event played at TPC Potomac – the 2018 Quicken Loans National – is also in the field.
Purse
The purse for the Wells Fargo Championship is $9 million with $1,620,000 going to the winner.
Full Field
Ancer, Abraham
Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
Armour, Ryan
Barjon, Paul
Blaum, Ryan
Blixt, Jonas
Bradley, Keegan
Bramlett, Joseph
Bridgeman, Jacob +
Bryan, Wesley +
Buckley, Hayden
Byrd, Jonathan
Casey, Paul
Chacarra, Eugenio +
Chappell, Kevin
Cink, Stewart
Conners, Corey
Cook, Austin
Creel, Joshua
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
Donald, Luke
Drewitt, Brett
Duncan, Tyler
Finau, Tony
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fowler, Rickie
Frittelli, Dylan
Gainey, Tommy
Garcia, Sergio
Garnett, Brice
Ghim, Doug
Gligic, Michael
Glover, Lucas
Grace, Branden
Griffin, Lanto
Gross, Larkin #
Gutschewski, Scott
Haas, Bill
Hadley, Chesson
Hagy, Brandon
Hahn, James
Harman, Brian
Hatton, Tyrrell
Henley, Russell
Herman, Jim
Hickok, Kramer
Higgs, Harry
Hoag, Bo
Hodges, Lee
Hoffman, Charley
Hoffmann, Morgan
Homa, Max
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Huh, John
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Zach
Jones, Matt
Kang, Sung
Kim, Si Woo
Kitayama, Kurt
Knous, Jim
Knox, Russell
Kodaira, Satoshi
Kohles, Ben
Kraft, Kelly
Kuchar, Matt
Lahiri, Anirban
Laird, Martin
Lashley, Nate
Lebioda, Hank
Lee, Danny
Lee, K.H.
Leishman, Marc
Lingmerth, David *
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Long, Adam
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
Martin, Ben
Matthews, Brandon +
McCarthy, Denny
McGirt, William
McGreevy, Max
McIlroy, Rory
Merritt, Troy
Mitchell, Keith
Molinari, Francesco
Moore, Taylor
Mullinax, Trey
Nesbitt, Drew *
NeSmith, Matthew
Nimmer, Bryson +
Noh, Seung-Yul
Norlander, Henrik
Novak, Andrew
Odom, Jr., Gregory +
Pan, C.T.
Percy, Cameron
Pettit, Turk +
Piercy, Scott
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Redman, Doc
Reed, Patrick
Reeves, Seth
Ryder, Sam
Sabbatini, Rory
Schenk, Adam
Schwab, Matthias
Schwartzel, Charl
Seiffert, Chase
Sigg, Greyson
Simpson, Webb
Skinns, David
Sloan, Roger
Smalley, Alex
Smotherman, Austin
Steele, Brendan
Straka, Sepp
Streelman, Kevin
Stuard, Brian
Svensson, Adam
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Nick
Taylor, Vaughn
Thompson, Curtis
Thompson, Michael
Thompson, Nicholas *
Trainer, Martin
Tway, Kevin
Uihlein, Peter
van der Walt, Dawie
Van Pelt, Bo
Vegas, Jhonattan
Villegas, Camilo
Wagner, Johnson +
Wallace, Matt
Watney, Nick
Werenski, Richy
Whaley, Vince
Wolfe, Jared
Wolff, Matthew
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Brandon
Wu, Dylan
Xiong, Norman *
Young, Cameron
* - Open Qualifier
+ - Sponsor Exemption
# - Section Champion