2022 Wells Fargo Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

The PGA Tour rolls on this week to TPC Potomac, a one-year fill-in for Quail Hollow Club.

PGA Tour golf is back in the nation's capital this week in a one-off stop for the Wells Fargo Championship. Usually when one hears the tournament name, the Quail Hollow Club comes to mind, but this year the course is hosting the Presidents Cup so a pinch-hitter was necessary.

That's the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm outside Washington, D.C., a par-70 playing to 7,160 yards. Rory McIlroy is the defending champion of the event, just defending at a different site.

He's the only player in the world top 10 in the field. Other past Wells Fargo Championship winners in the field include Max Homa (2019), Jason Day (2018), Brian Harman (2017), James Hahn (2016) and Rickie Fowler (2012). Francesco Molinari, who won the last event played at TPC Potomac – the 2018 Quicken Loans National – is also in the field.

Purse

The purse for the Wells Fargo Championship is $9 million with $1,620,000 going to the winner.

Full Field

Ancer, Abraham

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

Armour, Ryan

Barjon, Paul

Blaum, Ryan

Blixt, Jonas

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Bridgeman, Jacob +

Bryan, Wesley +

Buckley, Hayden

Byrd, Jonathan

Casey, Paul

Chacarra, Eugenio +

Chappell, Kevin

Cink, Stewart

Conners, Corey

Cook, Austin

Creel, Joshua

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Donald, Luke

Drewitt, Brett

Duncan, Tyler

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Gainey, Tommy

Garcia, Sergio

Garnett, Brice

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Grace, Branden

Griffin, Lanto

Gross, Larkin #

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hagy, Brandon

Hahn, James

Harman, Brian

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgs, Harry

Hoag, Bo

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hoffmann, Morgan

Homa, Max

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Huh, John

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Jones, Matt

Kang, Sung

Kim, Si Woo

Kitayama, Kurt

Knous, Jim

Knox, Russell

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kohles, Ben

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Lahiri, Anirban

Laird, Martin

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Danny

Lee, K.H.

Leishman, Marc

Lingmerth, David *

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matthews, Brandon +

McCarthy, Denny

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

McIlroy, Rory

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

Nesbitt, Drew *

NeSmith, Matthew

Nimmer, Bryson +

Noh, Seung-Yul

Norlander, Henrik

Novak, Andrew

Odom, Jr., Gregory +

Pan, C.T.

Percy, Cameron

Pettit, Turk +

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Reed, Patrick

Reeves, Seth

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Schwartzel, Charl

Seiffert, Chase

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Steele, Brendan

Straka, Sepp

Streelman, Kevin

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Vaughn

Thompson, Curtis

Thompson, Michael

Thompson, Nicholas *

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Uihlein, Peter

van der Walt, Dawie

Van Pelt, Bo

Vegas, Jhonattan

Villegas, Camilo

Wagner, Johnson +

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Werenski, Richy

Whaley, Vince

Wolfe, Jared

Wolff, Matthew

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Xiong, Norman *

Young, Cameron

* - Open Qualifier

+ - Sponsor Exemption

# - Section Champion