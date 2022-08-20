Will Zalatoris Withdraws from BMW Championship with Back Injury

Last week's winner of the FedEx St. Jude Championship will be no worse than third in the FedEx Cup standings for next week's Tour Championship.

Will Zalatoris suffered a back injury during the third round of the BMW Championship, forcing him to withdraw. Bill Streicher, USA Today

WILMINGTON, Del. - Will Zalatoris, who won his first PGA Tour event last Sunday, withdrew during Saturday's third round of the BMW Championship with a back injury.



Zalatoris was in some discomfort after hitting a tee shot early in the round at Wilmington Country Club and attempted to go in before consulting with a physical trainer.



He then decided to withdraw.



Zalatoris, who was runner up at the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open, is leading the FedEx Cup standings after his victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He can fall no farther than the third position heading to next week’s Tour Championship in Atlanta where the top 30 in the standings will compete for the FedEx Cup title.