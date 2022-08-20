Skip to main content

Will Zalatoris Withdraws from BMW Championship with Back Injury

Last week's winner of the FedEx St. Jude Championship will be no worse than third in the FedEx Cup standings for next week's Tour Championship.
Will Zalatoris suffered a back injury during the third round of the BMW Championship, forcing him to withdraw.

Will Zalatoris suffered a back injury during the third round of the BMW Championship, forcing him to withdraw.

WILMINGTON, Del. - Will Zalatoris, who won his first PGA Tour event last Sunday, withdrew during Saturday's third round of the BMW Championship with a back injury.

Zalatoris was in some discomfort after hitting a tee shot early in the round at Wilmington Country Club and attempted to go in before consulting with a physical trainer.

He then decided to withdraw.

Zalatoris, who was runner up at the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open, is leading the FedEx Cup standings after his victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He can fall no farther than the third position heading to next week’s Tour Championship in Atlanta where the top 30 in the standings will compete for the FedEx Cup title.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

zalatoris bmw
News

Will Zalatoris Withdraws from BMW Championship with Back Injury

By Bob Harig
Pat-Perez
News

Pat Perez Drops Out of LIV Golfers' Lawsuit Against PGA Tour

By Bob Harig
IMG_7350
News

A Heavy Bag and a Tall Task: Inside the U.S. Amateur at Ridgewood As a Caddie

By Colin McDonald
from-the-inbox-logo
News

Morning Read Mailbag: Patrick Reed's Lawsuit, TV Talk and the 'Harmed' in LIV Golf

By Morning Read Staff
Vessel LUX XV golf bag in white
Gear

Vessel: Carrying on a Family Legacy

By Janice Ferguson
Summer-polos
Shop

Shop: 7 Cool Looks to Beat the Summer Heat

By Morning Read Staff
Phil-Mickelson-LIV-Golf
News

Trial Date Set for January 2024 in LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour

By Alex Miceli
Keegan Bradley tees off at the 2022 BMW Championship.
News

Looking for a Return to Atlanta, Keegan Bradley Leads Early at BMW

By Associated Press
Jessica-Korda-Open
News

Jessica Korda Shoots Record-Tying 61 in Aramco Team Series Event in Spain

By Associated Press