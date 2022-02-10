2022 WM Phoenix Open: Purse, Payouts, Prize Money, Field
The WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale kicks off on Thursday. The forecast calls for some trademark-Arizona excellent, and an elite field is lined up to play, headlined by World No. 1 Jon Rahm, along with Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and defending champion Brooks Koepka.
The par-3 16th hole should be rocking, as usual, and the event is scheduled to wrap up Sunday afternoon before the Super Bowl. The winner will bank $1.476 million from a total purse of $8.2 million.
2022 WM Phoenix Open Field
Abraham Ancer
Daniel Berger
Keegan Bradley
Joseph Bramlett
Wesley Bryan
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Kevin Chappell
Stewart Cink
Wyndham Clark
Corey Conners
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Luke Donald
Jason Dufner +
Tyler Duncan
Austin Eckroat +
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Rickie Fowler
Dylan Frittelli
Brice Garnett
Brian Gay
Doug Ghim
Lucas Glover
Talor Gooch
Branden Grace
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Bill Haas
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
Brandon Hagy
James Hahn
Brian Harman
Russell Henley
Lucas Herbert
Kramer Hickok
Garrick Higgo
Harry Higgs
Craig Hocknull #
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Viktor Hovland
Charles Howell III
Stephan Jaeger
Zach Johnson
Matt Jones
Jeffrey Kang *
Sung Kang
Si Woo Kim
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Patton Kizzire
Russell Knox
Brooks Koepka
Kelly Kraft
Matt Kuchar
Anirban Lahiri
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
Hank Lebioda
Danny Lee
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Adam Long
Peter Malnati
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Tyler McCumber
Graeme McDowell
William McGirt
Maverick McNealy
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Francesco Molinari
Ryan Moore
Sebastián Muñoz
Matthew NeSmith
Seung-Yul Noh
Alex Noren
Henrik Norlander
Louis Oosthuizen
Carlos Ortiz
C.T Pan
Etienne Papineau *
Pat Perez
Scott Piercy
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Jon Rahm
Chez Reavie
Patrick Rodgers +
Sam Ryder
Rory Sabbatini
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Adam Scott
Ben Silverman *
Webb Simpson
Roger Sloan
Brandt Snedeker
Jordan Spieth
Scott Stallings
Kyle Stanley
Brendan Steele
Sepp Straka
Robert Streb
Kevin Streelman
Brian Stuard
Preston Summerhays +
Hudson Swafford
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala +
Justin Thomas
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Harold Varner III
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace
Nick Watney
Bubba Watson
Aaron Wise
Gary Woodland
* – Open Qualifier
+ – Sponsor Exemption
# – Section Champion