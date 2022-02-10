2022 WM Phoenix Open: Purse, Payouts, Prize Money, Field

Brooks Koepka defends his title in Phoenix and will compete for the first prize of $1,476,000 from a purse of $8.2 million.

Brooks Koepka last won on the PGA Tour at the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Michael Madrid-USA Today Sports

The WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale kicks off on Thursday. The forecast calls for some trademark-Arizona excellent, and an elite field is lined up to play, headlined by World No. 1 Jon Rahm, along with Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and defending champion Brooks Koepka.

The par-3 16th hole should be rocking, as usual, and the event is scheduled to wrap up Sunday afternoon before the Super Bowl. The winner will bank $1.476 million from a total purse of $8.2 million.

2022 WM Phoenix Open Field

Abraham Ancer

Daniel Berger

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Wesley Bryan

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner +

Tyler Duncan

Austin Eckroat +

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Craig Hocknull #

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Charles Howell III

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Jeffrey Kang *

Sung Kang

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Brooks Koepka

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Anirban Lahiri

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

K.H. Lee

Luke List

Adam Long

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

Graeme McDowell

William McGirt

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Moore

Sebastián Muñoz

Matthew NeSmith

Seung-Yul Noh

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

C.T Pan

Etienne Papineau *

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Patrick Rodgers +

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Ben Silverman *

Webb Simpson

Roger Sloan

Brandt Snedeker

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Preston Summerhays +

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala +

Justin Thomas

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Harold Varner III

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Bubba Watson

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

* – Open Qualifier

+ – Sponsor Exemption

# – Section Champion