The PGA Tour's West Coast Swing moves up the California coast this week for one of the game's iconic events.

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am dates to 1937, when entertainer Bing Crosby and his older brother Larry invited celebrities to join pros for a round. Yes, it was just one round that first year, with Sam Snead winning.

Two decades later it became the 72-hole event we know today. The four-day event plays on a three-course rota—Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula C.C.—and the goal for all the celebrities is to make the cut to the final round at Pebble Beach.

The pro field isn't as strong as last week at Torrey Pines, and next week's WM Phoenix Open is an elevated event guaranteed to have nearly all the Tour's top names, but past champion Jordan Spieth is playing along with U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. Viktor Hovland is another top-15 player in the world scheduled to compete, as is defending champion Tom Hoge.

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Full Field

156 players

Albertson, Anders

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Atwal, Arjun

Baddeley, Aaron

Barnes, Erik

Blair, Zac

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Brown, Scott

Bryan, Wesley

Burmester, Dean

Byrd, Jonathan

Chalmers, Greg

Chappell, Kevin

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Cook, Austin

Crane, Ben

Daffue, MJ

Dahmen, Joel

Detry, Thomas

Donald, Luke

Dou, Zecheng

Dufner, Jason

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Frittelli, Dylan

Gainey, Tommy

Garnett, Brice

Gay, Brian

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gómez, Fabián

Gordon, Will

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Gribble, Cody

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hahn, James

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Harrington, Scott

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Holmes, J.B.

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hubbard, Mark

Johnson, Tom #

Kang, Sung

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Knowles, Philip

Knox, Russell

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Manke, RJ +

Martin, Ben

Matthews, Brandon

McCarthy, Denny

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

Murray, Grayson

NeSmith, Matthew

Noh, S.Y.

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Núñez, Augusto

O'Hair, Sean

O'Hara, Paul +

Ogilvy, Geoff +

Pak, John +

Palmer, Ryan

Pendrith, Taylor

Percy, Cameron

Piercy, Scott

Points, D.A. +

Porter, Charles +

Potter, Jr., Ted

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Ramey, Chad

Reband, Garett +

Redman, Doc

Riley, Davis

Rose, Justin

Roy, Kevin

Sabbatini, Rory

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Shelton, Robby

Siem, Marcel @

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben +

Simpson, Webb

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Stanley, Kyle

Stevens, Sam

Streelman, Kevin

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Suh, Justin

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Vaughn

Thompson, Davis

Todd, Brendon

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

van Rooyen, Erik

Villegas, Camilo

Walker, Jimmy

Watney, Nick

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Willett, Danny

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Carl

* - Open Qualifier

+ - Sponsor Exemption

# - Section Champion

@ - Foreign