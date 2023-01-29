2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Full Field: Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick Joining Stars on Monterey Peninsula
The PGA Tour's West Coast Swing moves up the California coast this week for one of the game's iconic events.
The Pebble Beach Pro-Am dates to 1937, when entertainer Bing Crosby and his older brother Larry invited celebrities to join pros for a round. Yes, it was just one round that first year, with Sam Snead winning.
Two decades later it became the 72-hole event we know today. The four-day event plays on a three-course rota—Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula C.C.—and the goal for all the celebrities is to make the cut to the final round at Pebble Beach.
The pro field isn't as strong as last week at Torrey Pines, and next week's WM Phoenix Open is an elevated event guaranteed to have nearly all the Tour's top names, but past champion Jordan Spieth is playing along with U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. Viktor Hovland is another top-15 player in the world scheduled to compete, as is defending champion Tom Hoge.
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Full Field
156 players
Albertson, Anders
Alexander, Tyson
An, Byeong Hun
Armour, Ryan
Atwal, Arjun
Baddeley, Aaron
Barnes, Erik
Blair, Zac
Bramlett, Joseph
Brehm, Ryan
Brown, Scott
Bryan, Wesley
Burmester, Dean
Byrd, Jonathan
Chalmers, Greg
Chappell, Kevin
Cole, Eric
Cone, Trevor
Cook, Austin
Crane, Ben
Daffue, MJ
Dahmen, Joel
Detry, Thomas
Donald, Luke
Dou, Zecheng
Dufner, Jason
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
Endycott, Harrison
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Frittelli, Dylan
Gainey, Tommy
Garnett, Brice
Gay, Brian
Ghim, Doug
Gligic, Michael
Glover, Lucas
Gómez, Fabián
Gordon, Will
Goya, Tano
Grant, Brent
Gribble, Cody
Griffin, Ben
Griffin, Lanto
Haas, Bill
Hadley, Chesson
Hahn, James
Haley II, Paul
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Harrington, Scott
Higgo, Garrick
Higgs, Harry
Hoffman, Charley
Hoge, Tom
Holmes, J.B.
Hossler, Beau
Hovland, Viktor
Hubbard, Mark
Johnson, Tom #
Kang, Sung
Kim, Michael
Kim, S.H.
Kisner, Kevin
Kitayama, Kurt
Knowles, Philip
Knox, Russell
Kodaira, Satoshi
Kraft, Kelly
Kuchar, Matt
Landry, Andrew
Lashley, Nate
Lebioda, Hank
Lingmerth, David
Lipsky, David
Long, Adam
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
Manke, RJ +
Martin, Ben
Matthews, Brandon
McCarthy, Denny
McGirt, William
McGreevy, Max
McNealy, Maverick
Merritt, Troy
Mitchell, Keith
Moore, Ryan
Moore, Taylor
Mullinax, Trey
Murray, Grayson
NeSmith, Matthew
Noh, S.Y.
Norlander, Henrik
Norrman, Vincent
Novak, Andrew
Núñez, Augusto
O'Hair, Sean
O'Hara, Paul +
Ogilvy, Geoff +
Pak, John +
Palmer, Ryan
Pendrith, Taylor
Percy, Cameron
Piercy, Scott
Points, D.A. +
Porter, Charles +
Potter, Jr., Ted
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Ramey, Chad
Reband, Garett +
Redman, Doc
Riley, Davis
Rose, Justin
Roy, Kevin
Sabbatini, Rory
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Schwab, Matthias
Shelton, Robby
Siem, Marcel @
Sigg, Greyson
Silverman, Ben +
Simpson, Webb
Smalley, Alex
Smotherman, Austin
Spieth, Jordan
Stallings, Scott
Stanley, Kyle
Stevens, Sam
Streelman, Kevin
Stroud, Chris
Stuard, Brian
Suh, Justin
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Ben
Taylor, Nick
Taylor, Vaughn
Thompson, Davis
Todd, Brendon
Trainer, Martin
Tway, Kevin
van Rooyen, Erik
Villegas, Camilo
Walker, Jimmy
Watney, Nick
Werbylo, Trevor
Werenski, Richy
Westmoreland, Kyle
Willett, Danny
Wu, Brandon
Wu, Dylan
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
Yuan, Carl
* - Open Qualifier
+ - Sponsor Exemption
# - Section Champion
@ - Foreign