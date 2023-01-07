2023 Sony Open Full Field: Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim Among Headliners

The PGA Tour returns to Oahu for its traditional second leg of the Hawaiian swing, and the par-70 Waialae County Club on Oahu. It's the first full-field event of the PGA Tour's 2023 schedule, which means we'll get a closer look at the 2022 Korn Ferry graduates and other rookies. Hideki Matsuyama will return to defend his title from last year, where he closed it with a 277-yard 3-wood into the setting sun to 3 feet for eagle. Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim will also bounce over from Maui's Sentry Tournament of Champions to join the headliners.

2023 Sony Open Full Field

Akana, Blaze

Albertson, Anders

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Barnes, Erik

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Blair, Zac

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Buckley, Hayden

Castillo, Michael

Choi, K.J.

Cink, Stewart

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Conners, Corey

Cook, Austin

Daffue, MJ

Davis, Cam

Dou, Zecheng

Duncan, Tyler

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

English, Harris

Garnett, Brice

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Hahn, James

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hammer, Cole

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Harrington, Scott

Henley, Russell

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higa, Kazuki

Higgs, Harry

Hoge, Tom

Horschel, Billy

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Huh, John

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Katsuragawa, Yuto

Kelly, Jerry

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Lashley, Nate

Lee, Danny

Lee, K.H.

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

Long, Adam

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matsuyama, Hideki

Matthews, Brandon

McCarthy, Denny

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Ryan

Mueller, Jesse

Nakajima, Keita

Norrman, Vincent

Núñez, Augusto

Okada, Kohei

Onishi, Kaito

Palmer, Ryan

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Rodgers, Patrick

Roy, Kevin

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Scott, Adam

Semikawa, Taiga

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stanley, Kyle

Steele, Brendan

Stevens, Sam

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stuard, Brian

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Nick

Thompson, Davis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Tway, Kevin

Walker, Jimmy

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Carl

2023 Sony Open Field Alternates

Kodaira, Satoshi

Novak, Andrew

Percy, Cameron

Hoffman, Charley

Wu, Dylan

Byrd, Jonathan

Trainer, Martin

Lebioda, Hank

Haas, Bill

Baddeley, Aaron