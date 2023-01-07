2023 Sony Open Full Field: Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim Among Headliners
The PGA Tour returns to Oahu for its traditional second leg of the Hawaiian swing, and the par-70 Waialae County Club on Oahu. It's the first full-field event of the PGA Tour's 2023 schedule, which means we'll get a closer look at the 2022 Korn Ferry graduates and other rookies. Hideki Matsuyama will return to defend his title from last year, where he closed it with a 277-yard 3-wood into the setting sun to 3 feet for eagle. Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim will also bounce over from Maui's Sentry Tournament of Champions to join the headliners.
2023 Sony Open Full Field
Akana, Blaze
Albertson, Anders
Alexander, Tyson
An, Byeong Hun
Armour, Ryan
Barnes, Erik
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Blair, Zac
Bradley, Keegan
Bramlett, Joseph
Brehm, Ryan
Buckley, Hayden
Castillo, Michael
Choi, K.J.
Cink, Stewart
Cole, Eric
Cone, Trevor
Conners, Corey
Cook, Austin
Daffue, MJ
Davis, Cam
Dou, Zecheng
Duncan, Tyler
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
Endycott, Harrison
English, Harris
Garnett, Brice
Gligic, Michael
Glover, Lucas
Gordon, Will
Goya, Tano
Grant, Brent
Griffin, Ben
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadley, Chesson
Hahn, James
Haley II, Paul
Hall, Harry
Hammer, Cole
Hardy, Nick
Harman, Brian
Harrington, Scott
Henley, Russell
Herman, Jim
Hickok, Kramer
Higa, Kazuki
Higgs, Harry
Hoge, Tom
Horschel, Billy
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Huh, John
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Zach
Katsuragawa, Yuto
Kelly, Jerry
Kim, Michael
Kim, S.H.
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Knox, Russell
Kraft, Kelly
Kuchar, Matt
Lashley, Nate
Lee, Danny
Lee, K.H.
Lingmerth, David
Lipsky, David
Long, Adam
Malnati, Peter
Martin, Ben
Matsuyama, Hideki
Matthews, Brandon
McCarthy, Denny
McGreevy, Max
McNealy, Maverick
Merritt, Troy
Mitchell, Keith
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Ryan
Mueller, Jesse
Nakajima, Keita
Norrman, Vincent
Núñez, Augusto
Okada, Kohei
Onishi, Kaito
Palmer, Ryan
Piercy, Scott
Poston, J.T.
Putnam, Andrew
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Redman, Doc
Rodgers, Patrick
Roy, Kevin
Ryder, Sam
Sabbatini, Rory
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Schwab, Matthias
Scott, Adam
Semikawa, Taiga
Shelton, Robby
Sigg, Greyson
Simpson, Webb
Smalley, Alex
Smotherman, Austin
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Stanley, Kyle
Steele, Brendan
Stevens, Sam
Streb, Robert
Streelman, Kevin
Stuard, Brian
Suh, Justin
Svensson, Adam
Taylor, Ben
Taylor, Nick
Thompson, Davis
Thompson, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Tway, Kevin
Walker, Jimmy
Werbylo, Trevor
Werenski, Richy
Westmoreland, Kyle
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Brandon
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
Yuan, Carl
2023 Sony Open Field Alternates
Kodaira, Satoshi
Novak, Andrew
Percy, Cameron
Hoffman, Charley
Wu, Dylan
Byrd, Jonathan
Trainer, Martin
Lebioda, Hank
Haas, Bill
Baddeley, Aaron