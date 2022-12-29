6 Golf Gadgets For the Ultimate Indoor Practice Set-Up

The winter freeze is here, but your golf game doesn't have to stagnate. Here are six items to add to your indoor practice routine.

Temperatures are dropping, courses are closing, frost delays are turning into full-on snow days—every golfer dreads the winter season. While you may not be able to get outside and practice, your grind doesn’t need to be put on hold for the season. There are many ways to improve your game from the safety of your own living room, and it will actually pay off when it comes time to take the clubs out of the garage. Here are six great gadgets for the ultimate practice set-up in your own home.

Perfect Practice

The Perfect Practice Putting Mat has popped up all over social media, and it’s for good reason. This isn’t your average putting station. It’s constructed with two holes—one standard and the other a smaller size for tougher practice. Straight lines on the mat provide the ideal visual for a clean stroke and the automatic ball return feature will make it easy to grind for hours.

The Stack System

We won’t recommend that you use this training aid in your living room, but it’s great for any golfer who has some space around their home to take full swings. U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick swears by the Stack System for speed training. The set of weighted sticks helps you level up your swing speed day by day, and you can track your progress in the Stack System app.

GolfForever

Increase mobility, consistency and distance with this training aid set. It has several different attachments and accessories, which you can switch in and out depending on the areas of your game you’re looking to target. It also comes with a door anchor for an easy setup in any home space or gym.

George Gankas

The beauty of this training aid from George Gankas is that it can be effectively used both on and off the driving range. The belt-like device helps keep your arms in front of you throughout the swing, forcing proper body rotation. You can hit balls with the GBox on, but it can be used just as well with some daily practice swings at home.

Amazon

Chipping nets can be a great way to work on your short game indoors. Nets like this one from Callaway only require a small open indoor space, and you can instantly work on multiple types of short game shots. The three target heights are great for practicing how to control the loft of your chips.

TRX

Investing in one of these soft medicine balls will do wonders for your game. There are tons of different strength-training exercises you can do at home, including throwing, lifting and rotating with the ball. Increasing your core strength is one of the best things you can do to improve during the winter months.

