Adidas Ties Wayne Gretzky's Passions Into Limited Edition Tour360 22 Shoe

The shoe pays tribute to Gretzky's playing days with the Edmonton Oilers and former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, who is engaged to Gretzky's daughter.

It's no secret that Wayne Gretzky is passionate about golf, ranking it right up there with family and hockey, his longtime livelihood.

Thanks to Adidas, those passions have been intersected with the release of a limited edition Tour360 22 golf shoe that Dustin Johnson wore during the opening round of the Genesis Invitational.

“Dustin and I have played a lot of golf together over the years, so this is definitely something special,” said Gretzky in an Adidas release. Johnson has been engaged to Gretzky's daughter, Paulina, since 2013 and the couple has two sons.

The white shoe features a blue-and-orange striped colorway that runs vertically down both sides and pays homage to the Edmonton Oilers for whom Gretzky won four NHL titles. Gretzky's "99" uniform number is displayed on the right shoe's lateral side and sockliner, while Johnson's "DJ" logo is in the same locations on the left shoe.

From a technical standpoint, the Tour360, which Johnson has worn in both his major championship victories, includes Adidas' new Spikemore traction system.

The shoe will be available in limited supply beginning Friday, Feb. 25, on the company's website, app and at select retailers worldwide.