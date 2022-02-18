Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search

Adidas Ties Wayne Gretzky's Passions Into Limited Edition Tour360 22 Shoe

The shoe pays tribute to Gretzky's playing days with the Edmonton Oilers and former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, who is engaged to Gretzky's daughter.

It's no secret that Wayne Gretzky is passionate about golf, ranking it right up there with family and hockey, his longtime livelihood.  

Thanks to Adidas, those passions have been intersected with the release of a limited edition Tour360 22 golf shoe that Dustin Johnson wore during the opening round of the Genesis Invitational. 

Adidas Limited Edition Tour360 22

605197
4
Gallery
4 Images

“Dustin and I have played a lot of golf together over the years, so this is definitely something special,” said Gretzky in an Adidas release. Johnson has been engaged to Gretzky's daughter, Paulina, since 2013 and the couple has two sons. 

The white shoe features a blue-and-orange striped colorway that runs vertically down both sides and pays homage to the Edmonton Oilers for whom Gretzky won four NHL titles. Gretzky's "99" uniform number is displayed on the right shoe's lateral side and sockliner, while Johnson's "DJ" logo is in the same locations on the left shoe. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

From a technical standpoint, the Tour360, which Johnson has worn in both his major championship victories, includes Adidas' new Spikemore traction system.  

The shoe will be available in limited supply beginning Friday, Feb. 25, on the company's website, app and at select retailers worldwide.

Tags
terms:
Wayne GretzkyDustin JohnsonAdidasgolf shoes

605197
News

Adidas Ties Wayne Gretzky's Passions Into Limited Edition Tour360 22 Shoe

By Stuart Hall
24 seconds ago
CharleyHoffman_2021SonyOpen
News

Charley Hoffman Lets Game, Not His Social Media, Do Talking at Riviera

By Alex Miceli
1 hour ago
Niemann
News

Joaquin Niemann Fires 63 to Grab 3-Shot Lead at Riviera

By Associated Press
15 hours ago
i525_Iron_Lifestyle_3
News

Ping i525 Irons Fix What You Can't See

By Mike Purkey
21 hours ago
Tour Championship Rd3 077
News

PGA Tour Appears to Craft Its Own Response to Rival Saudi League

By Bob Harig
21 hours ago
Oakland-Hills
News

Oakland Hills CC Clubhouse 'Almost a Total Loss' After Massive Fire

By Morning Read Staff
22 hours ago
PMickelson_RCUP
News

Phil Mickelson Reveals That He Aided in Saudi League's Formation

By Bob Harig
22 hours ago
sorenstam
News

Annika Sorenstam to Compete at 2022 U.S. Women's Open

By Adam Stanley
22 hours ago
homa genesis
News

2022 Genesis Invitational: Purse, Payouts, Prize Money, Field

By Morning Read Staff
22 hours ago