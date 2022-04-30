Anna Davis Makes Cut at LPGA Palos Verdes Championship

Sixteen-year-old winner of Augusta National Women's Amateur, makes it to the weekend in her first LPGA Tour event.

Anna Davis, the winner of the Augusta National Women’s amateur, made the cut Friday in her first LPGA Tour start, shooting 71-72 at the Palos Verdes Championship in California. Davis, a 16-year-old high school sophomore from Spring Valley, Calif., received a sponsor’s exemption for this week’s LPGA event.

Davis made the cut with some dramatics. She was two shots outside the cut line on the 16th tee Friday. She hit the par-5 in two and made a 40-footer for eagle. She made birdie on the 17th and a par on the 18th to comfortably make it to the weekend. Entering Saturday’s third round, she was T52 at 1-over par.

Davis, whose signature is a bucket hat, is currently ranked No. 47 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.