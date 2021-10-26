Listen: Bernhard Langer Names His Favorite Hole at Augusta National

'Beyond the Clubhouse' host Garrett Johnston spoke to the two-time Masters champion days before he broke the PGA Tour Champions record for oldest to win an event

Two-time Masters champ Bernhard Langer joins the podcast and shares tips for every part of the golf game. Who better to take advice from than the man who just broke the all-time PGA Tour Champions record for oldest to win an event at age 64 in Virginia?

Langer breaks down his best tips on driving, hitting more consistent irons, chipping better, hitting more solid bunker shots, and putting a better roll on our putts.

Langer also reveals where he would use two mulligans in his career if given the chance.

We touch on Augusta National and his favorite moments there, his favorite hole at Augusta, and insight from the 1986 Masters won by Jack Nicklaus (Langer put the jacket on Nicklaus) and the 2019 Masters (Langer shook hands with Tiger Woods as he entered scoring that Sunday).