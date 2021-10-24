    • October 24, 2021
    Bernhard Langer Wins 42nd Champions Tour Event in Playoff over Doug Barron

    Bernhard Langer became the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history Sunday at 64, beating Doug Barron with a 6-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.
    Bernhard Langer, 64, has won 42 times on the senior tour.

    RICHMOND, Va. — Bernhard Langer became the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history Sunday at 64, beating Doug Barron with a 6-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

    The German star thrust both arms in the air after winning for the 42nd time on the 50-and-over tour and the first time since March 2000.

    “It comes down to the putt,” Langer said. “That’s how tight it is out here.”

    At 64 years, 1 month, 27 days, Langer broke the age record of 63 years, 5 months, 4 days set by Scott Hoch when he teamed with Tom Pernice Jr. to win in the 2019 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf.

    Langer closed with a 3-under 69, also birdieing the par-5 18th in regulation to match Barron at 14-under 202 on the Country Club of Virginia’s James River course.

    Barron also finished with a birdie in a 68. He missed a 6-foot birdie try in the playoff before Langer ran in the winner to end a string of five playoff losses.

    “He’s just an anomaly. He’s incredibly, incredibly gifted and he’s one of my heroes and good friends,” Barron said about Langer. “I’m very fortunate to call him a very dear friend. If I’m going to get beat, I don’t mind getting beat by him.”

    Langer, also the 2017 winner in Richmond, increased his lead in the Charles Schwab Cup season standings in the playoff opener.

    Second-round leader Steve Flesch was third at 12 under after a 73. Ernie Els (63), Ken Duke (68), Tim Petrovic (71) and Steven Alker (72) were 11 under.

    Defending champion Phil Mickelson shot a 71 to tie for 47th at even par. He has three victories in five senior starts, winning the Constellation Furyk and Friends two weeks ago in Florida.

