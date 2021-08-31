Best Bets, Sleepers for 30-Man Tour Championship at East Lake

Patrick Cantlay gets a head start this week, but is he the smart pick to win the $15 million prize? Our hosts debate.

It's the final episode of Gaming Golf for this Tour season, and the hosts have gathered to break down the remaining 30-man FedEx Cup field. Patrick Cantlay, fresh off his playoff win over Bryson DeChambeau, enters at the top of the leaderboard, two shots clear of Tony Finau, but is Cantlay the best bet to win the $15 million prize on Sunday?

Rotowire's Scott Jenstad actually likes Jon Rahm, starting four strokes behind Cantlay, to rally and win the big prize. Morning Read's Jeff Ritter also likes Rahm more than Cantlay, but will play Cantlay in his one-and-done pool because he's already burned through the other favorites.

Among the other top-tier names, Jenstad likes Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler, while Ritter has an eye on Tony Finau.

Each host agrees that Harris English, Sungjae Im and Daniel Berger seem underpriced in daily fantasy games, and each is worth a spot to round out your lineups.

One-and-Done Picks for Tour Championship

In the end, there can only be one. Here are the hosts' one-and-done picks for the Tour Championship at East Lake:

Scott Jenstad: Bryson DeChambeau

Jeff Ritter: Patrick Cantlay

Jeff Erickson: Sam Burns



Watch the episode at the top, or hit the link above to listen to the show's full podcast. Look for a Ryder Cup preview edition of Gaming Golf in three weeks on the Morning Read Podcast Network.