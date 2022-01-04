Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Big Names (and Deep Sleepers) Worth a Bet This Week at Sentry Tournament of Champions

A new year kicks off with the PGA Tour's mellow Tournament of Champions on Maui. With a limited field, should you bet only the established stars? Our panel reveals which players they like, plus a few who might surprise.
The new year on the PGA Tour kicks off this week with the Sentry of Tournament of Champions, the Tour's traditional, mellow start to a new year. Top-ranked Jon Rahm and No. 2 Collin Morikawa are in the field, along with 37 other winners from 2021. We reconvened our Gaming Golf panel to sort through the field. Where should you place your bets this week?

Rotowire's Scott Jenstad and Morning Read's Jeff Ritter agree that Justin Thomas fits the profile of a winner this week -- he's won at Kapalua two times in his career, and it would be a surprise if he doesn't contend for a third title this week. Jenstad also likes Cameron Smith and his old betting stalwart, Sungjae Im. Ritter also likes Cam Smith, along with Patrick Reed. 

For sleeper picks on the PGA Tour this week, Jenstad is eyeing Joel Dahmen as a player who can ring birdies up on a big track like Kapalua, while Ritter thinks Kevin Kisner is worth watching.

But for one-and-done pools, there can only be one. Here are the players our panel is choosing in their pools:

Scott Jenstad: Cameron Smith
Jeff Ritter: Patrick Reed
Jeff Erickson: Tony Finau

Watch the episode's video above, and hit the link below for the podcast. Look for more new episodes of Gaming Golf each week on the Morning Read Podcast Network

