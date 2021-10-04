October 4, 2021
Caddies Dish on U.S. Ryder Cup Team's Wild Celebration

Caddies for Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay share a series of fun Ryder Cup memories on new Under the Strap podcast.
Author:

Just days removed from a dominating and much-needed victory in the Ryder Cup, U.S. Ryder Cup caddies Mark Urbanek (Tony Finau) and Matt Minister (Patrick Cantlay) joined John Rathouz on a special edition Under the Strap podcast to talk about the unforgettable week at Whistling Straits. They break down the personalities of the team members and share stories from both inside and outside the ropes.

For both Urbanek and Minister, this was their first trip to a Ryder Cup. And after experiencing all that goes with it, including the celebration that followed, they’re eager to be part of many more.

Hit the play button above to listen to the full show and look for more new episodes of Under the Strap coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network. 

More Ryder Cup Coverage on Morning Read

- Parting Shots from a Ryder Cup Where U.S. was Always Two Steps Ahead
- 5 Mistakes Europe Made That Left Them Shorthanded
- Dishing Out Grades for Every Player's Performance
- Video: What Made This U.S. Team So Good?
- American Red Wave Washed Over Europe
- Rory Swears in Emotional Interview, Apologizes
- DJ is First American to go 5-0 Since 1979
- US Wins Back Cup in Dominant Fashion
- Readers Sound Off on Brooks Koepka's Cursing

