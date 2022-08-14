Skip to main content

Cameron Smith Assessed a Two-Shot Penalty Prior to Final Round at FedEx St. Jude

The British Open champion, who could move to No. 1 in the world with a win this week, started Sunday four shots back after the penalty.

Cameron Smith was assessed a two-shot penalty prior to the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship because he played from the wrong place during the third round of the tournament on Saturday.

Smith, the reigning British Open champion who is reportedly headed to LIV Golf in a few weeks, dropped from two shots behind leader J.J. Spaun to four back at 9 under par.

According to the PGA Tour, Smith was in breach of Rule 14.7 on hole No. 4 during the third round as he was operating under Rule 17.1 for when a ball is in a penalty area, and improperly placed his ball. Smith’s score was adjusted but the final-round pairings were not changed.

"After seeing the rebroadcast and seeing it again, we felt that it was pretty close to the line and worth a second look. ... so it was worth asking the player," PGA Tour chief referee Gary Young said Sunday. "Unfortunately, he said to me, 'no, the ball was definitely touching the line.'

"He just simply didn't understand the rule that it requires the entire ball to be outside of the penalty area and in his relief area. His reaction was very calm, very matter of fact. He knew he had made a mistake."

Smith, ranked No. 2 in the world, is second in the FedEx Cup standings and in position to move to the No. 1 spot with a victory. No. 1-ranked Scottie Scheffler, who is first in the standings, missed the 36-hole cut.

The Australian golfer is making his first start since a final-round 64 at St. Andrews helped him capture the Open. He also won the Players Championship and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Heading into the tournament, Smith would not comment on reports that he is headed to the LIV Golf Invitational Series following the FedEx Cup playoffs.

