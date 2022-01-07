Cameron Smith Grabs Early Lead Over Rahm, Cantlay at Kapalua

Smith fired an eight-under 65 on a gorgeous day in Maui to take the lead in the first PGA Tour event of 2022.

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — All it took was one round for the new year to feel like the end of last season on the PGA Tour.

Cameron Smith of Australia opened the Sentry Tournament of Champions with a pair of long eagle putts and to offset an early bogey for an 8-under 65 and a one-shot lead at Kapalua.

For the rest of the warm, gorgeous afternoon, the focus quickly shifted to the two players golf hasn’t seen in quite some time.

Patrick Cantlay, who last competed on Sunday at the Ryder Cup on Sept. 26, seized on the scoring holes and the soft conditions and started running off birdies and one eagle. He had to settle for par on the par-5 18th hole and posted a 7-under 66.

Not bad for his first competition in 102 days.

Jon Rahm, who was in dire need of a break from a chaotic 16 months of majors and parenthood and COVID-19, was bogey-free and still mildly irritated by the pair of birdie putts he left short on the par 5s. He also had 66.

They were the leading contenders for the FedEx Cup last year, when Cantlay closed with a superb 6-iron for birdie on the final hole and a one-shot win at the Tour Championship, giving him the $15 million and ultimately PGA Tour player of the year.

They will be paired Friday.