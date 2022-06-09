Charles Barkley Talks Phil Mickelson, LIV Golf: 'I Don't Judge Them for Taking That Money'

The NBA legend, who will play in next month's celebrity event in Lake Tahoe, said he told Mickelson to show his face two months ago, and that he believes more players will soon join LIV Golf.

NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley said he advised his “good friend” Phil Mickelson to come out of hiding during his leave of absence from golf and publicly apologize for downplaying the human rights violations by the Saudi Arabian government, backers of the new LIV Golf International Series.

Speaking on Wednesday during a Zoom call to promote the American Century Championship next month in Lake Tahoe, Barkley said that Mickelson deserved much of the criticism he received after the six-time major winner during a conversation with author Alan Shipnuck called the Saudis “scary motherf------,“ but was eager to use LIV Golf as leverage against the PGA Tour.

Charles Barkley will tee up next month in the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe. USA Today

Barkley lives in Arizona and calls Mickelson, “a really good friend.” The NBA Hall of Famer said he told Mickelson “two months ago” he should apologize on camera and not release a statement “because statements don’t do anything for me.” Barkley added, “I told him he needs to let somebody see your face, apologize and then get on with your life. The people that are going to forgive you are going to forgive you and the people that ain’t going to forgive you, ain’t going to forgive you.”

Saudi Arabia’s human rights atrocities, including suspected involvement in the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, have been the topic of conversation since the new league was announced earlier this year and players on the PGA Tour began being recruited.

Mickelson was the first big name to appear willing to pad his pockets with the Saudi’s money. Once the blowback began, Mickelson didn’t compete in the Masters and didn’t defend the PGA Championship he won last year at age 50. He didn’t speak publicly until arriving in London this week for the first event on the LIV Golf schedule.

Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, and Charl Schwartzel are former major winners who are competing in the tournament. They are among the 17 current and former members that the PGA Tour suspended on Thursday for participating in the inaugural LIV Golf event.

In his first public comments this week, Mickelson tried to explain why he joined LIV. "I don't condone human rights violations at all," he told reporters in London. "Nobody here does, throughout the world. I'm certainly aware of what's happened with Jamal Khashoggi, and I think it's terrible. I've also seen the good that the game of golf has done throughout history, and I believe that LIV Golf is going to do a lot of good for the game as well. I'm excited about this opportunity, and that's why I'm here."

Barkley, who will be competing in his 27th ACC in Tahoe, said Mickelson deserved the criticism he received for his comments in February, but added, “It went a little overboard. Everybody wants to play God, judge and jury in the world today,” he said. “America does a lot of work with China. America does a lot of work with Saudi Arabia. A lot of these golfers have played in Saudi Arabia. What’s going to be interesting is how many players actually defect.”

Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters Champion, and Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open winner, are reportedly accepting the millions of dollars that Saudis are offering to lure top-name talent. Mickelson reportedly signed a $200 million agreement. Barkley expects more to follow.

“I understand why some of the guys are going,” he said. “They’re independent contractors. I don’t judge them for taking that money, especially some of the numbers they’re throwing around. Come on, you can’t turn that money down.”

Barkley also said the United States has its social issues to deal with including homelessness and mental health. “I’ll never talk bad about the United States of America,” he said. “It’s the greatest place in the world, but we got issues here, too. Everybody wants to talk about human rights violations and things like that. None of us have clean hands. We’ve all got (stuff) going on in our countries. We do a lot of business in Saudi Arabia. We do a lot of business in China. None of us have clean hands. I try not to ever play judge and jury. If those guys want to go pay their bills and work less. I got no problem with it.”

Barkley said the PGA Tour might see more defections, especially if the golfers joining LIV can still compete in the four major championships, the Masters, U.S. Open, PGA Championship, and British Open. The USGA said Tuesday it will allow players in this week’s LIV opener to compete in the U.S. Open next week if they qualify. Mickelson said he plans to participate.

“The PGA Tour has really made a big mistake in the few years making it seem that only four tournaments a year matter, and now it’s come back to bite them in the (rear),” Barkley said. “They kept saying ‘The only thing that matters is majors. The only thing that matters is majors.’ Well, why would I fill 35, 36, 37 weeks a year busting my hump trying to win $2 or $3 million and I can make that in one week or three weeks overseas?”