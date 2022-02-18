Charley Hoffman Lets Game, Not His Social Media, Do Talking at Riviera

After a rough week at the WM Phoenix Open where Hoffman criticized the USGA and PGA Tour on Instagram, the 45-year-old opened strong at the Genesis Invitational.

Charley Hoffman opened the Genesis Invitational with a 4-under 67 at Riviera Country Club on Thursday. Kyle Terada | USA Today Sports

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — Riviera Country Club is considered one of the most difficult of courses on the PGA Tour, a course requiring a player's full attention.

So while Joaquin Niemann shot an 8-under 63 on Thursday to take the Genesis Invitational's opening-round lead and four others shot 66, Charley Hoffman's 67 might have been the most impressive.

Hoffman, 45, spent part of his week dealing with the fallout of blunt comments he made after Friday’s second round of the WM Phoenix Open. After a rules infraction cost him a stroke, Hoffman took to Instagram to express his displeasure with the USGA and the PGA Tour.

After his ball entered the water hazard on the 13th hole, Hoffman dropped twice and then placed the ball with a rules official present. Before Hoffman could address the ball, it rolled back into water for a second penalty stroke. After the round, Hoffman took to Instagram (a post that has since been removed) to criticize the USGA for the placement rule, which he believed had been changed recently.

Hoffman then went after the PGA Tour rules officials for putting out a terrible penalty area and stating, “that is why players are looking to jump ship and go to another tour," the other tour being the proposed Saudi-backed league.

"I chose some words I wish I had back unfortunately," Hoffman said after his round on Thursday. “Long story short I’ve apologized to pretty much everybody on the tour and all my player advisory council [members], that’s all I can do.”

Though Hoffman apologized on Saturday in Phoenix and gave a mea culpa to the PAC members in Tuesday’s afternoon meeting, he does not regret his critique of the specific rule that ultimately cost him two penalty strokes on the hole. Hoffman's regret is that he did not stop there.

As for his comments about the Saudi efforts, Hoffman said he is adamant in his non-support of a new tour.

“The sheik can do whatever he wants, he’s got more money than we would ever dream having with the PGA Tour, so if he decides to start a tour, he can probably hit everyone’s number if he wants to,” Hoffman said. “Now is he going to turn a profit? I don’t think so. How long is that going to be a fun little game for him? I’m not sure.”

Hoffman went on to say that the PGA Tour is a solid product on an upward trajectory and has a good commissioner.

“We are going to be great no matter what happens, to be completely honest with you,” said Hoffman of the Tour’s future. “I’m personally not threatened by [the Saudi league], but could it happen? It could.”

When it comes to expanding the game of golf, Hoffman supports most worldwide initiatives including the event in Saudi two week ago where Harold Varner III won in dramatic fashion.



“I believe as independent contractors we have the right to go over and there and play and try to make some money,” Hoffman said. “Now when you start intruding on our, I’ll say North America [tour], where our mainstay is, I think we have an issue. But I have no issue with guys getting releases and going over to Saudi and making some money and growing the game of golf internationally.”