Davis Thompson is a PGA Tour rookie, but after his mind-blowing opening round at The American Express, he may not fire off a better front nine for the remainder of his career.

To say Thompson caught a heater is an understatement: The Georgia product carded four birdies and back-to-back eagles on La Quinta Country Club’s front nine to go out in 28. Despite the pressure that comes with approaching the golden number 59, Thompson managed to keep his composure and shot two under on his final nine holes. His 10-under 62 gave him the solo lead of the tournament.

The first round of The American Express was only the 23-year-old’s seventh start as a full PGA Tour member.

Naturally, the stats that emerged from Thompson’s career-low day matched the absurdity of the round itself.

According to golf analytics expert Justin Ray, Thompson’s consecutive eagles were the first of the 2022–23 PGA Tour season. The last player to make back-to-back eagles was Shane Lowry at the 2022 British Open at St. Andrews.

What’s even more interesting, is that back-to-back eagles have only been posted 13 times since the 2019–20 Tour season. According to Ray’s calculations, that means it’s happened once every 4,291 stroke play rounds.

“I had good numbers on both of those holes,” said Thompson. “I actually missed the green on 6 and chipped in. I put two good swings on it and had a really nice chip and a really good putt.”

Whether or not Thompson follows up his unbelievable start in Coachella Valley with some more perfect chips and putts, his Thursday stats are going down in the record books.