Dustin Johnson Ends Saudi Speculation, Pledges Allegiance to PGA Tour

Dustin Johnson on Sunday became the latest prominent player to assert his allegiance to the PGA Tour in the wake of considerable talk that he was involved in serious discussions about joining a rival league fronted by Greg Norman.

Johnson, 37, who missed the cut this week at the Genesis Invitational and is ranked No. 6 in the world, cited a non-disclosure agreement two weeks ago when questioned about the proposed league at the Saudi International event where some top players participated.

“Over the past several months, there has been a great deal of speculation about an alternative tour; much of which seems to have included me and my future in professional golf,’’ Johnson wrote in a statement posted on his behalf by the PGA Tour. “I feel it’s now time to put such speculation to rest; I am fully committed to the PGA Tour.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to play the best tour in the world and for all it has provided me and my family. While there will always be areas where our Tour can improve and evolve, I am thankful for our leadership and the many sponsors who make the PGA Tour golf’s premier tour.’’

Johnson, 37, has joined other prominent players who have said they will be sticking with the PGA Tour, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth.

The most high-profile players associated with the new league have been Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson, who in recent published interviews has been highly critical of the PGA Tour and cited that as a reason for looking at the Saudi-based golf league that would be under the umbrella of LIV Golf Enterprises, of which Norman is the CEO.

Norman has also been announced as the commissioner of the new league, which has yet to be named. As part of it, the new Tour is offering substantial amounts just for joining, along with guaranteed payouts in the form of 54-hole tournaments with no cuts and $20-million purses. It would be run under the banner of the Asian Tour, to which LIV Golf Investments has already pledged $300-million over the next 10 years to help with a series of other events that would not be part of the league.

The organization has hired top-level executives in media, marketing, rules and acquisitions but has yet to announce any player commitments.