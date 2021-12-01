Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

Evolving Technology Changing Golf Beyond Equipment

Host Jay Delsing looks at the various ways advancements in technology are affecting everything in the game, from apparel to equipment.
Author:
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article

Host Jay Delsing discusses the new ‘waves’ of technology that have entered the game beyond clubs and golf balls — for example, new fabrics, shoes  range finders. Delsing also look back at some of the game's colorful and dreadful fashion statements through the years.

To listen, click above. For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.   

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Tags
terms:
Golf With Jay Delsing podcast

Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
News

Evolving Technology Changing How Golf is Played

just now
Tiger Woods plays the 2020 Masters.
News

Tiger Woods Closes the Door on Golf's Greatest Show

13 hours ago
Jin Young Ko Plays the 2021 Evian Championship.
News

The Things We'll Most Remember from Jin Young Ko's Remarkable 2021 Season

16 hours ago
Rose
News

2021 Hero World Challenge: Odds, Best Bets for Albany Golf Course

17 hours ago
golf-talk-america-article.jpg
Podcasts

SMU Men's Golf Coach Chris Parra Guests on 'Golf Talk America'

18 hours ago
Arnold Palmer signs autographs in 1979.
News

25 Reasons Golf is the Greatest Game on Earth

18 hours ago
Course of Life Podcast
Podcasts

Listen: 'Course of Life' Ponders What a Healthy Tiger Woods Schedule Looks Like in 2022

19 hours ago
Tiger Woods speaks to the media ahead of the 2021 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.
News

Tiger Woods Speaks and Says Little About Accident or Future in Golf

20 hours ago
Suzann Pettersen plays the 2019 Solheim Cup.
News

Suzann Pettersen to Captain European Team at 2023 Solheim Cup

20 hours ago