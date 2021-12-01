Evolving Technology Changing How Golf is Played

Host Jay Delsing looks at the various ways advancements in technology are affecting everything in the game, from apparel to equipment.

Host Jay Delsing discusses the new ‘waves’ of technology that have entered the game beyond clubs and golf balls — for example, new fabrics, shoes range finders. Delsing also look back at some of the game's colorful and dreadful fashion statements through the years.

