Here Are the Pairings for Day 1 of the Presidents Cup

Both captains quickly set their foursomes groups, first off Thursday will be Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It didn’t take long for captains Davis Love III and Trevor Immelman to make their picks for the opening session of the Presidents Cup.

Unlike the Ryder Cup, captains can match their selections based on the pairings of the other captain, which sometimes leads to tough decisions.

But the entire process took less than five minutes Thursday at Quail Hollow Golf Club, where the Presidents Cup begins Thursday afternoon.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay were no surprise to be paired for Day 1 of the Presidents Cup. Andrew Wevers/USA Today

International captain Immelman went first and he put out the veteran team of Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama, both of whom have won the Masters and make up just two of the four players who have Presidents Cup experience on the team.

U.S. captain Love countered with the team of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, a solid American duo at the previous Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup.

It went back and forth from there to fill out the lineup for the one-day session of five foursomes matches, also known as alternate shot.

The first match goes off at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Here's the full list of matches:

1:05 p.m. Adam Scott-Hideki Matsuyama (Int) vs. Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay (U.S.)

1:17 p.m. Sungjae Im-Corey Connors (Int) vs. Jordan Spieth-Justin Thomas (U.S.)

1:29 p.m. Tom Kim-K.H. Lee (Int) vs. Collin Morikawa-Cameron Young (U.S.)

1:41 p.m. Si Woo Kim-Cameron Davis (Int). vs. Scottie Scheffler-Sam Burns (U.S.)

1:53 p.m. Taylor Pendrick-Mito Pereira (Int). vs. Tony Finau- Max Homa (U.S.)

Sitting out the first day for the International team is Sebastian Munoz and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. For the Americans, sitting out will be Billy Horschel and Kevin Kisner.

Friday’s format calls for five four-ball (best-ball) matches.

On Saturday, there will be two sessions of four matches each, foursomes followed by four-ball. Sunday is 12 singles matches.

Presidents Cup rules state that each player must compete in at least one session prior to Sunday.

There are 30 points at stake, with the winner needing 15 ½.

The International team has 12 new players. The Americans lead the competition 11-1-1 with the only defeat coming in 1998.