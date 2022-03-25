Listen: Fixing Those Long Range Putting Woes

Skip to main content

Fixing Those Long Range Putting Woes

'Golf with Jay Delsing' host believes he has a few tips to improve your putting, along with answers to a wide range of listener questions.
Brett Moomey, head golf professional at Old Hickory Golf Club in St. Louis and president of the Gateway PGA Section, joins host Jay Delsing on the latest episode. Delsing also dives into the mailbag to answer listener questions and provides two "sure-fire" drills to improve long-range putting. 

