Fred Couples Says Tiger Woods 'Will Contend' This Week After Playing Monday Practice Round

Couples, the 1992 Masters champion, played with Tiger Woods for nine holes on Monday and came away impressed.

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Because every step is viewed with the keenest of interest, of course it appears that Tiger Woods is not moving around the hills of Augusta National as smoothly and as effortlessly as we once might have remembered.

But when it comes to hitting the golf ball, there was not much to dislike.

Woods returned to Augusta National on Monday to prepare for the Masters, playing a nine-hole practice round with Justin Thomas and Fred Couples, who is celebrating the 30-year anniversary of his 1992 Masters win.

In the group was Woods’ caddie, Joe LaCava, who caddied for Couples during that Masters win.

Couples, who has been battling his own back issues and has not played a tournament this year, could not have been more effusive in his praise for Woods.

“To hit it like that, now it’s just the walking part,’’ Couples said. “If he can walk around here in 72 holes, he’ll contend. He’s too good. He’s too good.’’

Woods is less than 14 months removed from the horrific car crash that left him hospitalized for weeks and off his feet for months after that due to several injuries to his right leg, ankle and foot.

Although Woods moved around easily enough, it is clear that he favors his right foot, as if he has a blister – and its obviously more than that.

Couples spent a good while marveling at Woods’ participation in the tournament. The two stay in close contact, but Couples didn’t get the sense Woods was ready to return until recently when the 15-time major champion said, “I’ve got to start back sometime.’’

After arriving early afternoon Monday, Woods practiced for an hour before heading to the first tee. The vibe was like a Sunday, with a massive first-day crowd on hand after two years of virtually no spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Woods was cheered on nearly every tee, and hit plenty of good shots, including reaching the par-5 8th in two. He hit 5 of 7 fairways and 5 of 9 greens, and spent considerable time chipping and putting to various hole locations.

“What impresses me the most is he was bombing it for one,’’ Couples said. “If you want to talk golf, he was bombing it. I know JT is not the longest hitter on the Tour, but I know he's damn long. He was with him flushing it.

“I guess he played nine yesterday, but as a friend and the way he looked, he's very impressive.’’

Couples added: “He's doing all this to play in this, which is impressive in itself, because I'm telling you, you guys walk, you follow players. It's brutal to walk, and to go through what he's gone through, whatever it is, 14 months ago, to be playing today? I hope everything keeps going Tuesday and Wednesday and I'm sure he's going to tee it up Thursday.’’

A day earlier, Woods played the back nine after arriving from Florida and eventually ran into first-time Masters participant Cameron Davis, who won the Rocket Mortgage Classic last summer to qualify for the Masters.

Davis said Woods caught up to him and they played the last few holes together.

“Still a little slow going up a couple of hills on 17 and 18. I mean, I was as well,’’ Davis said. “He's been through a lot more than I have. He's striking it well. He's hitting it far enough to play the holes the way you need to play them. I don't see any reason why he wouldn't be able to put rounds together out here.

“It was cool to see. He’s hitting the shots that you know you should hit, but it’s just executing them. He wasn’t doing anything special, but he was playing well. Everything was looking pretty solid. It will be great to see him out here if he decides to tee it up on Thursday.’’

That seems all but certain, barring some sort of last-minute setback. Woods is scheduled to meet with the media Tuesday and rain could wipe out any significant practice. Couples suggested they might play nine holes again on Wednesday.

