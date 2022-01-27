Gary Van Sickle, John Fischer Win ING Writing Awards

Van Sickle earned the most individual awards by any one writer and Fischer won a first-place award for his profile of Sammy Byrd, who played in the World Series and the Masters

Morning Read/SI's Gary Van Sickle and John Fischer were winners in the 28th Annual International Network of Golf Writing Media Awards program announced Wednesday at the 2022 PGA Merchandise Show.

Van Sickle had the most individual awards of any one writer. He had a first-place finish in the Opinion/Editorial Writing Category for his piece in the Arizona Golf Insider titled “Thanks, Tiger, For Everything."

He received outstanding-achievement honors in four categories:

Profile writing: Steve Stricker May Be The Perfect Captain

Competition writing: Matsuyama Takes A Bow

Equipment and apparel writing: Cobra Putter Brings 3D Printing To Life

Fischer's A Man For All Seasons won a first-place award in the profile category. That pieces tells the story of Sammy Byrd, who played for the New York Yankees in the Babe Ruth years and nearly won the Masters twice.

Morning Read contributor Ann Liguori won the top radio show for the second consecutive year for her "Talking Golf With Ann Liguori" on New York's WFAN.

Len Ziehm, also a Morning Read contributor, earned outstanding achiever honors in the competition writing and podcast categories.

Gary D’Amato of Wisconsin.Golf took first-place honors in three categories, the most of any writer, and received an outstanding achiever honor.

Here is the complete list of winners, courtesy of the ING:

BUSINESS WRITING

1st Place: John Steinbreder, Global Golf Post (“A History Of Gambling In Golf”).

Outstanding Achievers: Ken MacLeod, Golf Oklahoma (“College Golfers Examine NIL Options”); Sally J. Sportsman, Golf Business Magazine (“PGA National Resort and Spa – Leading by Example“); Ed Travis, Golfing Magazine New York (“The PGA Show’s Uncertain Future”).



COMPETITION WRITING

1st Place: Gary D’Amato, Wisconsin.Golf (“Thumbs Up Phil The Thrill!”)

Outstanding Achievers: Bill Fields, The Albatross (“Two Sides Of The Ryder Cup”); Gary Van Sickle, Morning Read (“Matsuyama Takes A Bow”); Len Ziehm, Chicago Daily Herald (“U.S. Dominates”).



EQUIPMENT & APPAREL WRITING

1st Place: Gary D’Amato, Wisconsin.Golf (“I Put A Few Generations Of My Drivers To The Test”)

Outstanding Achievers: Bill Fields, The Memorial Tournament Magazine (“Pondering The Putter”); Gary Van Sickle, Morning Read Equipment Insider (“Cobra Putter Brings 3D Printing To Life”).



FEATURE WRITING

1st Place: David Weiss, FORE Magazine (“The Penmar: An Oscar For Food”).

Outstanding Achievers: Kathy Bissell, ProGolfNow.com (“Did The Saw Unlock Morikawa’s Putting Genius?”); Tom Mackin, USGA Golf Journal (“Desert Pioneers”); John Steinbreder, Global Golf Post (“Return Of The Lido”); Gary Van Sickle, Morning Read (“No, You Don’t Putt Like A Tour Pro”).



INTERNET VIDEO

1st Place: Steve Kashul, The Golf Scene (“Medinah Country Club”)

Outstanding Achiever: Helen Farrelly, Met Golf Association (“The Road To The Majors: U.S. Senior Women’s Open”).



OPINION/EDITORIAL

1st Place: Gary Van Sickle, Arizona Golf Insider (“Thanks, Tiger, For Everything”).

Outstanding Achievers: Tom Bedell, Golf Oklahoma (“Heed Your Elders, You Whippersnappers”); Gary D’Amato, Wisconsin.Golf (“But For The Grace Of God”); Tina Mickelson, FORE Magazine, (“First Cut: One For The Aged”); Jeff Neuman, The Met Golfer (“The Best (Original) Intentions”);



PODCAST

1st Place: Ken MacLeod, GolfOklahoma.org (“Ryder Cup With Major Ed”).

Outstanding Achievers: Frank LaRosa, People Who Play The Game (“David Feherty”); Rory Spears/Len Ziehm, Ziehm & Spears On Golf (“The Saving Of The John Deere Classic”).



PROFILE WRITING

1st Place: John Fischer, Morning Read (“A Man For All Seasons”).

Outstanding Achievers: Farrell Evans, The Met Golfer (“Stroke Saver”); Mike McCallister, NCGA Golf Magazine (“Growing Up Bryson”); Rory Spears, Ryder Cup Championship Program (“Making A Splash – Host Professional Dirk Willis”); Gary Van Sickle, SI.com (“Steve Stricker May Be The Perfect Captain”).



PUBLICATIONS

1st Place: NCGA Golf, Fall Issue (Adam Schupak, Editor).

Outstanding Achievers: FORE Magazine, Spring Issue (Jonathan Coe, Managing Editor); Golf Oklahoma, April/May Issue (Ken MacLeod, Publishers); The Met Golfer, June/July Issue (Jeff Neuman, Editor).



RADIO SEGMENT

1st Place: Rich Styles, Back 9 Boys Golf Show, ESPN Coastal (“Jack Nicklaus II Interview”)

Outstanding Achievers: Holly Geoghegan, Golf Insiders (“Peter Kostis Interview”); Frank LaRosa, Golf To Go, KHTK Sacramento (“A Conversation With Dottie Pepper”)



RADIO SHOW

1st Place: Ann Liguori, Talking Golf With Ann Liguori, WFAN, New York (“August 29 Show”).

Outstanding Achievers: Frank LaRosa, Golf To Go, KHTK Sacramento (“September 2 Show”); Rory Spears, Golfers On Golf, WCPT AM Chicago (“ September 18 Show”).



TELEVISION SHOW

1st Place: Dave Lockhart, Golf360 (“Summer Special Show”).

Outstanding Achiever: Tony Leodora, Traveling Golfer, {“Travel Boom Show”).



TRAVEL WRITING

1st Place: Gary D’Amato; Golftime Midwest Magazine (“Wild At Heart”).

Outstanding Achievers: Tony Dear, Links Magazine (“Your Own Public Idaho”); Tony Leodora, Golfstyles Magazine (“Travel Boom”); John Steinbreder, Global Golf Post (“Kohler Resort Keeps Moving Forward, Predictably”).