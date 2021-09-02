How to Fix the FedEx Cup Playoffs

Here's how SI.com and Morning Read fans want to tinker with the PGA Tour's playoff system.

We asked Morning Read readers to come up with ways to make the FedEx Cup playoffs better. The PGA Tour's postseason is not exactly the most dramatic or well-loved format among golf fans. Here are some of the best responses we received:

Don't let the winner be the guy who didn't really win

I'm not a fan of the points setup that allowed [Dustin Johnson] to win all the marbles last year even though he didn’t play the best in the finals. That’s BS – pure and simple. The guys who end up at the top of the heap are already compensated for their work with a pile of cash. So take it to the bank and enjoy your stack.

Instead, create an incentive/reward where they play three or four playoff weeks and the top players (top five?) get to sit out one week if they choose as a bye. That’s it. Go play or sign up with the Saudis.

Peter C.,

Ontario

Simplify it and then finish with match play

Aloha Morning Read,

I've always favored a medal/match play-format similar to the Western Amateur.

My dream format lasts two weeks and everyone starts at even par each week to keep the math simple.

The first week: The top 70 to 78 players on the money list (125 is too many) plus any tournament winner not included play 72 holes of no-cut medal play.

The second week: The top half and ties from the first week play 36 holes of medal play.

That's then cut to a "Sweet 16" for a two-day, four-round match-play event.

Frank M.,

Honolulu

Don't let players skip tournaments

If you miss a tournament, you don't move on to the next. You lose your spot and the next person moves up. So if the No. 1 player decides he doesn't want to play a tournament, he is out completely.

If a football team decided to not play it would count as a loss and forfeit. It should be the same for golf.



John J.

Washington, D.C.

A parting thought on the U.S. Amateur

Was I the only one who noticed that Austin Greaser did not win another hole after TV showed him absent-mindedly spitting on Oakmont’s 10th green (28th hole of the finals)? He lost five of the next six holes and his 2-up lead. It makes you wonder if sometimes the golf gods are real. Especially at a place like Oakmont.

Craig M.

Baltimore

