    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
    Search
    Publish date:

    J.R. Smith Set to Play 1st College Golf Tournament for N.C. A&T

    The 36-year-old former NBA guard qualified to play in this week's Phoenix Invitational hosted by Elon in North Carolina.
    Author:
    J.R. Smith watches the 2021 Tour Championship in Atlanta.

    J.R. Smith watches the 2021 Tour Championship in Atlanta.

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Former NBA guard J.R. Smith is set to make his debut as a golfer for North Carolina A&T.

    The school announced Smith will play his first collegiate tournament Monday and Tuesday at the Phoenix Invitational hosted by Elon. The tournament will take place at the par-71, 6,867-yard Alamance Country Club golf course.

    Smith enrolled at N.C. A&T over the summer after 16 seasons in the NBA and joined the golf team as a freshman walk-on. All team golfers must qualify for each tournament in practice unless he has finished first or second in the previous tournament. Smith qualified for next week’s tournament by one stroke.

    J.R. Smith watches the 2021 Tour Championship in Atlanta.
    News

    J.R. Smith Set to Play 1st College Golf Tournament for N.C. A&T

    12 seconds ago
    Rafa Cabrera Bello plays the 2021 Spanish Open.
    News

    Rafa Cabrera-Bello Wins 2021 Spanish Open in Playoff

    11 minutes ago
    The Las Vegas sign on the strip.
    News

    The Essential Guide to the 2021 Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas

    3 hours ago
    Nelly Korda at the 2021 Solheim Cup.
    News

    LPGA Pros Play for $3 Million in Prize Money at the Founders Cup

    4 hours ago
    Ann Liguori article image
    Ann Liguori

    Listen: Ireland is Open for Golf Tourism

    4 hours ago
    Phil Mickelson plays the 2021 Furyk and Friends in Jacksonville.
    News

    Phil Mickelson Leads Furyk and Friends by 2 Shots Headed to Final Round

    4 hours ago
    kramer-hickok-2021-travelers-championship
    News

    Here Is the TV Schedule and Network For Every Golf Tournament This Week

    4 hours ago
    Martin Laird celebrates the 2020 Shriners Open title with his caddie.
    News

    Here's the Total Purse and Payouts for the 2021 Shriners Children's Open

    4 hours ago
    Jin-Young-Ko-leads-after-Day 2
    News

    Defending Champ Jin Young Ko Leads LPGA's Founders Cup

    Oct 9, 2021