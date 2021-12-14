Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Jay Delsing Looks Into Golf's 2022 Crystal Ball

'Golf with Jay Delsing' host predicts who will succeed and struggle on Tour in the coming year.
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article

Host Jay Delsing starts turning his attention to 2022, giving his thoughts on who he expects to break out on Tour and win his first major — think Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Maverick McNealy and Matthew Wolff — and who may take a step back and struggle. 

To listen, click above. For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here

