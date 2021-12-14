Jay Delsing Looks Into Golf's 2022 Crystal Ball

'Golf with Jay Delsing' host predicts who will succeed and struggle on Tour in the coming year.

Host Jay Delsing starts turning his attention to 2022, giving his thoughts on who he expects to break out on Tour and win his first major — think Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Maverick McNealy and Matthew Wolff — and who may take a step back and struggle.

