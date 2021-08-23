August 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

Jay Delsing Tells of His Madcap Week on the PGA Tour Champions

Podcast host, who still dabbles on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, tells of his recent madcap week at the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary, Alberta.
Author:
golf-with-jay-delsing-logo

Host Jay Delsing, who still tees it up occasionally on tour, recently hit the road to compete in the PGA Tour Champions' Shaw Charity Classic. If you have ever wondered what a week on tour is like, then listen as Delsing recounts his trip, which included 33-plus hours of travel, his longtime caddie contracting food poisoning and fainting on the third hole, lost clubs, a 2:20 a.m. fire alarm and four caddies in three rounds. 

Oh, and Delsing still managed to tie for 57th and earn $4,965. 

Click above to listen and for more "Golf with Jay Delsing" podcast episodes, go to the Morning Read Podcast Network

Tags
terms:
PGA Tour ChampionsGolf With Jay DelsingPodcast

LaCosta-LegendsH9DJI_0665-HDR-Pano
News

Ultimate Golf Photo Tour: Omni La Costa Resort and Spa

golf-with-jay-delsing-logo
News

Jay Delsing Tells of His Madcap Week on the PGA Tour Champions

Leona Maguire, who recently competed in the Tokyo Olympics, will become the first woman to represent Ireland in the Solheim Cup.
News

U.S., Europe Finalize Solheim Cup Rosters, Get Ready for Rookies Galore

Anna Nordqvist prevailed by one shot at the 2021 Women's British Open.
News

Anna Nordqvist, New Women's British Open Champion, Enjoys Her Finest Hour

johannes-veerman-2021-british-open
News

American Johannes Veerman Wins Czech Masters

Collin Morikawa enters the Northern Trust as the FedEx Cup points leader.
News

Tee Times, Pairings and How to Watch the Final Round of the Northern Trust Open

jon-rahm-tony-finau-2021-northern-trust-open
News

2021 Northern Trust: Final Round Tee Times, Purse, Prize Money, Payouts from PGA Tour Playoffs at Liberty National

seagull-madeline-sagstrom-2021-british-open
News

A Seagull Tried to Steal Madelene Sagström's Ball at the Women's British Open

anna-nordqvist-2021-british-open
News

Anna Nordqvist Wins Women's British Open for 3rd Major Title