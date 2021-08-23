Jay Delsing Tells of His Madcap Week on the PGA Tour Champions

Podcast host, who still dabbles on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, tells of his recent madcap week at the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary, Alberta.

Host Jay Delsing, who still tees it up occasionally on tour, recently hit the road to compete in the PGA Tour Champions' Shaw Charity Classic. If you have ever wondered what a week on tour is like, then listen as Delsing recounts his trip, which included 33-plus hours of travel, his longtime caddie contracting food poisoning and fainting on the third hole, lost clubs, a 2:20 a.m. fire alarm and four caddies in three rounds.

Oh, and Delsing still managed to tie for 57th and earn $4,965.

