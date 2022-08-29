Skip to main content

Jill McGill Wins Third USGA Title, Taking U.S. Senior Women's Open

The 50-year-old shot even par Sunday at NCR Country Club on a day when no one broke par. Annika Sorenstam shot 77 while playing alongside McGill.

KETTERING, Ohio — Jill McGill won the U.S. Senior Women’s Open on Sunday for her third U.S. Golf Association title, closing with an even-par 73 on a day when no one broke par for a one-stroke victory over Leta Lindley.

The 50-year-old McGill finished at 3-under 289 on NCR Country Club’s South Course. She also won the 1993 U.S. Women’s Amateur and 1994 U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links.

“That sounds amazing,” McGill said when introduced as the champion. “I love the USGA. I’ve loved it ever since I got spanked in my very first Junior Girls by Brandie Burton. That was a welcome to competitive golf.”

McGill, who played alongside defending champion Annika Sorenstam in the final round, joined Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, JoAnne Carner and Carol Semple Thompson as the only players to win three different USGA championships.

Lindley shot a 74.

Catriona Matthew had a 73 to tie for third at 1 under with 2019 winner Helen Alfredsson, the third-round co-leader who finished with a 76.

Sorenstam shot 77 to to tie for fifth at 1 over with 2018 winner Laura Davies (78) and Juli Inkster (73).

“I didn’t drive it well enough,” Sorenstam said. “I made birdie on the first and felt great and then somehow just my wheels came off.”

Davies began the round tied for the lead with Alfredsson.

McGill earned $180,000 and a spot next year in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

“I’ll have to set my schedule now,” McGill said. “I look forward to it. That place is heaven on earth.”

