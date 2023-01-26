After wins in his last two starts, Jon Rahm arrived at the Farmers Insurance Open as a massive favorite (+400). Those odds (+2000 SI Sportsbook) looked a little bit different after the tournament’s Wednesday start.

Rahm struggled to bring that masterful command of his game to Torrey Pines, shooting a 1-over 73 at the South Course, the tougher of the two tracks on property.

Rahm’s first-round score breaks his streak of 12 consecutive under-par rounds in competition. The 73 is the first over-par number he has posted in 150 days.

The Spaniard was bogged down by poor iron play and his mistakes compounded on the greens. Rahm missed several short-range putts on the Poa annua putting surfaces, which pros often have difficulty reading.

It’s no surprise that the top of the leaderboard is packed with players who started their week at Torrey’s North Course. Sam Ryder, Aaron Rai and PGA Tour rookie Brent Grant are all tied for the lead at 8 under par.

Ryder’s momentum started as early as it could have. He drained a long-range eagle putt on the par-5 10th hole, his first of the day, which put him on track for a 5-under front nine 31.

“It's almost like a little bit of a bonus, but it's really nice to start the round with a birdie or eagle,” Ryder said. “All my great rounds I feel like usually start with a birdie.”

Trailing the trio of 64s is Brendan Steele, followed by young guns Sahith Theegala and Hayden Buckley at 6 under. Buckley nearly had his maiden PGA Tour victory just two weeks ago at the Sony Open.

Collin Morikawa also posted a solid round of 67, but still admitted to having trouble judging the Torrey greens.

“I missed a few short ones out there and you're going to miss some out there,” Morikawa said. “Just had a hard time just kind of feeling it to my spots. When you got that kind of bent and Poa just growing in in between made for a few tougher putts from short distance.”

Morikawa is looking to clinch his first win of the calendar year after he blew a six-shot lead at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which was eventually won by Rahm.

On Thursday, players will face an even trickier edition of the La Jolla coastal track, as 20 mph winds roll in to the area, and Torrey really starts to show its teeth.