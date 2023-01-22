Rahm vs. the Rookie: Sunday Battle Set For American Express

The resumes of The American Express co-leaders couldn’t be more different.

Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson both sit at 23 under par heading into the final round at PGA West’s Stadium course, four shots removed from the rest of the field.

Rahm came into this week with three PGA Tour wins in his last five starts. Over his last seven professional rounds, his scores come out to a combined total of 50 under par. The Spaniard won this very event back in 2018, he’s a former U.S. Open champion and is currently ranked No. 4 in the world.

Davis Thompson, on the other hand, is competing in just his seventh start as a full PGA Tour member. He graduated from the PGA Tour’s developmental circuit, the Korn Ferry Tour, after the 2022 season. Thompson is a 23-year-old University of Georgia graduate living out his dream playing professional golf, and in La Quinta, his game is aligning exactly how he wants it to.

Rahm started the day two shots back, but a seven-under 65 propelled him to take a share the lead.

The Spaniard may have the advantage of experience over Thompson, but that doesn’t mean he’s discounting his opponent. Before Thompson came off the course on Saturday, Rahm said he wouldn’t be surprised if the 23-year-old rattled off a couple more birdies.

“Yeah, I'll be surprised if I'm teeing off tomorrow tied for the lead or with the lead,” Rahm said. “The way Davis is playing I'm pretty sure he's going to get a couple coming in and I'm maybe a couple back.”

To Rahm, having his “A” game means he’s practically playing perfect golf, and although he isn’t far off from that, he still pointed out some shots that he left out there.

When asked how much room for improvement Rahm sees in his game of late, the Spaniard answered with a definitive, “a lot.”

“Missed a putt on one, short putt on one. Eleven could have been done a lot better, short putt on 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17. So six shots right there. I know I’m being picky but that’s six shots that I’m not being too crazy about,” Rahm said.

Whether or not Rahm finds that “A” game tomorrow, he’ll be tough to beat, and Thompson is well aware of that.

Instead of letting his underdog status intimidate him, though, Thompson is using it as fuel.

“I'm playing against Jon Rahm. I feel like everybody would pick me as the underdog,” Thompson said. “But, yeah, I mean, I kind of relish that label, I guess. I just try to go out and do my own thing and try and not to let anything bother me.”