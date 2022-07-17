Jon Rahm Wants Sergio Garcia on His Ryder Cup Team, Calls for Tours to Negotiate with LIV Golf

Rahm is disappointed with the treatment of his fellow Spaniard and feels that Garcia's LIV Golf participation shouldn't keep him out of the Ryder Cup.

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Jon Rahm is upset by the treatment of his countryman, Sergio Garcia, in the wake of his LIV Golf Invitational Series involvement and how it might impact him with the DP World Tour and the Ryder Cup.

Speaking to Spanish-language reporters after the final round of the British Open on Sunday, Rahm called for some sort of reconciliation between Garcia and the DP World Tour.

“Hopefully a simple solution is found,’’ said Rahm in comments translated from Spanish. “Weeks like the JP McManus Pro-Am (in Ireland two weeks ago), which tell you how beautiful this sport is and how much it can do, the amount of good it can do in the world … it’s such a beautiful sport that it is a pity there are certain fights between the DP World Tour, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

“I understand the reasons why golfers who play LIV Golf do it and it’s a shame they have to relinquish their status on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.’’

PGA Tour players who have joined LIV Golf have been indefinitely suspended and unable to play in PGA Tour events; some players, such as Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed, have resigned their memberships.

The DP World Tour has so far not issued any suspensions, but has levied heavy fines for those members who participate. Rahm seemed to suggest that Garcia was going to be prohibited from playing in DP World Tour events and kept out of the Ryder Cup as a player or as a captain.

“Sergio knows very well that he has dedicated his life to the European Tour in his 25 years as a pro,’’ Rahm said. “That they turn their backs on him that way doesn’t seem right to me. And it is what it is. It is not my decision and that he has to make this decision, it hurts me.

“It’s a shame also because I know that he wanted to play in Spain. And he won’t be able to play either the Spanish Open or at Valderrama. And it bothers me even more that he can’t play the Ryder Cup.’’

Garcia suggested he had a poor week at The Open, where there was considerable backlash against LIV Golf, including from R&A CEO Martin Slumbers prior to the tournament. Slumbers said he felt the venture was not good for the long-term health of the game.

“Not very much,’’ Garcia said when asked if he enjoyed the week. “I enjoyed the crowd but that’s about it.’’

Garcia is headed for a LIV Golf event in two weeks in New Jersey. The 2017 Masters champion gave up his PGA Tour membership. Rahm is sticking with the PGA Tour but still believes all the parties need to figure something out.

“The event that gives golf the most publicity around the world is the Ryder Cup,’’ Rahm said. “Because of this nonsense there are players like (Garcia) who can’t play the Ryder Cup. That already makes me a little more angry. It is something that creates this sport. It is the reason that my family and I started playing golf and the reason that many in this world play golf.

“And because of what is happening, Sergio Garcia is not going to play, the best player Europe has ever had (in terms of Ryder Cup points and victories) ... it seems difficult to understand the process.

“In the end, he does what is best for him. And if the others do not cooperate, it is what is. I hope they sit down and talk.’’