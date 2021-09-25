September 25, 2021
Yes, Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger Chugged Beers on the Tee at the Ryder Cup

They had they afternoon off, so the two American Ryder Cup players decided to start the party a little early Saturday at Whistling Straits
SHEYBOYGAN, Wis. — Daniel Berger and Justin Thomas were given the afternoon off. They used the time to celebrate the U.S. team’s 9-3 lead in the Ryder Cup by downing beers while celebrating with fans.

Berger and Thomas both played in the morning session but weren’t participating in the afternoon best-ball competition.

The celebration began with the golfers throwing beers into the gallery near the first green. Some fans encouraged the golfers to enjoy some brews themselves.

Berger and Thomas responded by chugging beers as the crowd roared its approval.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth celebrate Saturday at the Ryder Cup.
