Justin Thomas is known to joke around with his playing partners and friends, as demonstrated during last month’s iteration of The Match, where the floodgates were open for trash-talking and jabbing. But during his press conference at the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Wednesday, the reigning PGA champion showed that he can poke fun at the media in the same manner.

Speaking from the Plantation Course at Kapalua, Thomas was asked about the next leg of the Hawaii swing: The Sony Open. Although Thomas won’t be teeing it up in Honolulu this year, a journalist wondered if Thomas had seen a clip of Hideki Matsuyama’s incredible 3-wood swing during last year’s tournament.

Matsuyama hit the widely circulated shot during a sudden-death playoff. Staring into the setting sun, the former Masters champion stuck his fairway wood from 277 yards to just 3 feet and won the tournament.

The impressive shot received a special honor at the end of the golf season from veteran golf journalist Doug Ferguson. Each year, the Associated Press writer puts together a list of the best shots of the PGA Tour season, with all 14 clubs in the bag (the best putter, lob wedge, 9-iron and so on.)

Matsuyama’s shot won its category, however, another 3-wood was mentioned as a close runner-up. That 3-wood was Thomas’s tee shot on the drivable par-4 17th at Southern Hills. The insanely clutch drive ultimately led him to victory at the PGA Championship.

It’s unclear just how many professional golfers actually pay attention to what the media have to say, but it became obvious that Thomas had at least given Ferguson’s yearly ranking a read when he answered the Matsuyama question.

“I know Doug thought it was the best 3-wood he saw the entire season,” said Thomas, holding back laughter. “He wrote about it, so. I know that he saw that one ... so.”

Thomas might not be able to change the longtime AP writer’s mind about snubbing his major championship-winning shot, but at least he can call him out for it in a room full of journalists—including Ferguson himself.

Still smiling, Thomas ultimately did give some real praise to Matsuyama’s sudden-death swing from last year’s Sony Open—but he made sure to subtly reference his own shot while answering.

“It was unbelievable, especially late in the round when he couldn’t see anything,” said Thomas. “I can’t imagine a much better or more impressive way to win and close out a golf tournament and also make it look so easy from 270, or whatever it was. It was very Hideki-like, it was impressive.”