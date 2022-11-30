Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth have known each other since they were teenagers; they frequently share housing on the road and thrive as match play partners at the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. Evidently, their close relationship means the door is wide open for the two PGA Tour players to poke fun at each other on social media.

The most recent example of this came on Wednesday, in a tweet that Thomas shared at the 2022 Hero World Challenge, a no-cut 72-hole invitational hosted by Tiger Woods in the Bahamas.

Thomas’s video served as a sarcastic reminder of a careless error that Spieth made at last year’s tournament, which ultimately cost him a two-shot penalty: The Texan and his playing partner Henrik Stenson teed off from the wrong tee box on the ninth hole.

"Number nine tee, Jordan. Just remember to play it from wherever the tee markers are," said Thomas in the video. "So today, the back tee, we're going to play this tee. We're not going to play that tee, we're just going to play from wherever the tee markers are. Number nine."

At the 2021 event, Spieth and Stenson accidentally played from the 17th tee on their ninth hole of the day. To their defense, the tee markers were in opposite positions all week long, but earlier in the week, players had been alerted of the potential that they might switch during the final round of the tournament.

"It was only two shots each, so it wasn't a big deal," Stenson joked in a post-round interview with Spieth.

What makes the story even more entertaining is that the pair was already having some technical difficulties on the very tee box that caused them such a nasty penalty. Spieth accidentally teed up out of turn, so Stenson stepped in to tee off first instead. Then Spieth re-teed, only for Stenson to call him out for teeing up his ball in front of the tee markers. Spieth moved his ball backwards, but ultimately, the pivotal mistake had already been made.

It's safe to say the former Masters champion was distracted by the relaxed Bahamian atmosphere. Good on Thomas for taking matters into his own hands and giving his friend a helpful reminder.