    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
    Search
    Publish date:

    Lee Janzen Downs Miguel Angel Jimenez on 1st Playoff Hole of SAS Championship

    Janzen rolled in a winning birdie putt on the 18th hole after Jimenez hit his approach over the green in the playoff and chipped to a foot.
    Author:
    Lee Janzen plays the 20218 Senior U.S. Open.

    Lee Janzen, shown at the 2018 U.S. Senior Open, won the 2021 SAS Championship in a playoff.

    CARY, N.C. — Lee Janzen made a 20-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff with Miguel Angel Jimenez on Sunday to win the PGA Tour Champions’ SAS Championship.

    The 57-year-old Janzen also birdied the par-4 18th in regulation in a closing 5-under 67 in the regular-season finale. The two-time U.S. Open champion won the 2015 ACE Group Classic for his only other senior title.

    Jimenez finished with a 69 to match Janzen at 12-under 204 at Prestonwood Country Club. The 57-year-old Spanish player has 10 senior victories. He hit his approach over the green in the playoff and chipped to a foot before Janzen rolled in the winner.

    Jim Furyk (67) and Alex Cejka (70) were a stroke back.

    Charles Schwab Cup points leader Bernhard Langer (70) was 10 under with Paul Broadhurst (68), Thongchai Jaidee (69) and Scott Parel (70).

    The top 72 players on the money list advanced to the playoffs.

    Lee Janzen plays the 20218 Senior U.S. Open.
    News

    Lee Janzen Downs Miguel Angel Jimenez on 1st Playoff Hole of SAS Championship

    just now
    the-summit-club-las-vegas
    News

    A Top-Tier PGA Tour Field Is Playing for $9.75 million in Las Vegas

    9 minutes ago
    Casey Martin and Tiger Woods play a practice round at the 2012 U.S. Open.
    News

    Casey Martin Has Right Leg Amputated Due to Rare Circulatory Disease

    14 minutes ago
    Robert Gamez, shown at the 2020 Bay Hill Invitational, owns the record for longest time between wins on the PGA Tour.
    News

    Longest Time Between Wins on the PGA Tour

    2 hours ago
    Ann Liguori article image
    Golf Innerview with Ann Liguori

    ‘Golf became an escape’

    5 hours ago
    Matt Fitzpatrick won the Andalucía Masters by three shots Sunday in Spain.
    News

    Matt Fitzpatrick wins Andalucía Masters by Three Shots

    5 hours ago
    Rickie Fowler leads the 2021 CJ Cup in Las Vegas after 54 holes.
    News

    Rickie Fowler Leads CJ Cup Headed to Final Round

    7 hours ago
    kieth-mitchell
    News

    Keith Mitchell Builds Five-Shot Lead After Friday at CJ Cup

    Oct 15, 2021
    Tiger Woods plays the 2020 PGA Championship at Harding Park.
    News

    Projecting the Top 10 in PGA Tour's New Player Impact Program: Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka Set to Cash In

    Oct 15, 2021