LIV Golf Jeddah Final Prize Money, Payouts: Brooks Koepka Wins $4 Million

Brooks Koepka defeated Peter Uihlein in a playoff at the last individual event of the inaugural LIV Golf season.

The final individual event this year in LIV Golf went to a playoff, as Brooks Koepka and Peter Uihlein needed three holes to decide a winner Sunday at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Saudi Arabia.

Both players finished 54 holes at 12 under, one shot ahead of Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia.

In the team competition, Smash GC won by six shots and shared $3 million. Both playoff combatants, Koepka and Uihlein, were on the team along with Chase Koepka and Jason Kokrak.

LIV Golf's final event, a $50 million team competition, is in two weeks at Trump National Doral.

Payouts, Prize Money for LIV Golf Jeddah

WINNER: Brooks Koepka, 12 under/Playoff: $4,000,000

2. Peter Uihlein, 12 under/Playoff runner-up: $2,125,000

T3. Joaquin Niemann, Sergio Garcia; 11 under: $1,275,000

T5. Dustin Johnson, Paul Casey, Matthew Wolff; 10 under: $816,666.66

T8. Bernd Wiesberger, Charl Schwartzel; 9 under: $602,500

T10. Abraham Ancer, Anirban Lahiri; 8 under: $550,000

T12. Jediah Morgan, Chase Koepka, Talor Gooch, Lee Westwood, Sihwan Kim, Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz, Graeme McDowell; 7 under: $281,000

20. Charles Howell III, 6 under: $200,000

T21. Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Jason Kokrak, James Piot; 5 under: $174,000

T25. Richard Bland, Phachara Khongwatmai, Eugenio Chacarra; 4 under: $164,000

T28. Sam Horsfield, Branden Grace, Laurie Canter, Ian Poulter, Louis Oosthuizen; 3 under: $156,000

T33. Harold Varner III, Hideto Tanihara; 2 under: $149,000

T35. Phil Mickelson, Marc Leishman, Wade Ormsby; 1 under: $144,000

T38. Sadom Kaewkanjana, Henrik Stenson, Turk Pettit; 1 over: $138,000

T41. Cameron Tringale, Hudson Swafford, Shaun Norris, Scott Vincent; 2 over: $131,000

45. Matt Jones, 3 over: $126,000

46. Pat Perez, 6 over: $124,000

W/D: Martin Kaymer, Kevin Na