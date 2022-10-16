LIV Golf Jeddah Final Prize Money, Payouts: Brooks Koepka Wins $4 Million
The final individual event this year in LIV Golf went to a playoff, as Brooks Koepka and Peter Uihlein needed three holes to decide a winner Sunday at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Saudi Arabia.
Both players finished 54 holes at 12 under, one shot ahead of Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia.
In the team competition, Smash GC won by six shots and shared $3 million. Both playoff combatants, Koepka and Uihlein, were on the team along with Chase Koepka and Jason Kokrak.
LIV Golf's final event, a $50 million team competition, is in two weeks at Trump National Doral.
Payouts, Prize Money for LIV Golf Jeddah
WINNER: Brooks Koepka, 12 under/Playoff: $4,000,000
2. Peter Uihlein, 12 under/Playoff runner-up: $2,125,000
T3. Joaquin Niemann, Sergio Garcia; 11 under: $1,275,000
T5. Dustin Johnson, Paul Casey, Matthew Wolff; 10 under: $816,666.66
T8. Bernd Wiesberger, Charl Schwartzel; 9 under: $602,500
T10. Abraham Ancer, Anirban Lahiri; 8 under: $550,000
T12. Jediah Morgan, Chase Koepka, Talor Gooch, Lee Westwood, Sihwan Kim, Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz, Graeme McDowell; 7 under: $281,000
20. Charles Howell III, 6 under: $200,000
T21. Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Jason Kokrak, James Piot; 5 under: $174,000
T25. Richard Bland, Phachara Khongwatmai, Eugenio Chacarra; 4 under: $164,000
T28. Sam Horsfield, Branden Grace, Laurie Canter, Ian Poulter, Louis Oosthuizen; 3 under: $156,000
T33. Harold Varner III, Hideto Tanihara; 2 under: $149,000
T35. Phil Mickelson, Marc Leishman, Wade Ormsby; 1 under: $144,000
T38. Sadom Kaewkanjana, Henrik Stenson, Turk Pettit; 1 over: $138,000
T41. Cameron Tringale, Hudson Swafford, Shaun Norris, Scott Vincent; 2 over: $131,000
45. Matt Jones, 3 over: $126,000
46. Pat Perez, 6 over: $124,000
W/D: Martin Kaymer, Kevin Na