Making Sense of Going (Really) Low on the PGA Tour

'Golf with Jay Delsing' host, a former PGA Tour pro, breaks down the club fitting process and why it's beneficial.
In this week's episode, host Jay Delsing makes sense of last week's ridiculously low numbers shot in Hawaii, tries his hand at golf trivia — and inserts foot into mouth — and discusses the club fitting process and why it's important. 

To listen, click above. For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here

Golf With Jay Delsing

