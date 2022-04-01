Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama Withdraws From Valero Texas Open

Neck injury causes 30-year-old to withdraw in second round; health status for next week's Masters in limbo.

Hideki Matsuyama has two wins and two withdrawals this season. USA Today Sports

Reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the Valero Texas Open during Friday's second round. Matsuyama cited a neck injury as the reason.

Matsuyama, who became the first Japanese player to ever win a men's major last year at Augusta National Golf Club, had completed nine holes at the TPC San Antonio when he called it quits. He was 1 over through 27 holes.

Matsuyama's playing status for next week's Masters has not been determined.

In March, Matsuyama, currently No. 12 in the Official World Golf Ranking, tied for 20th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. A back injury caused Matsuyama, 30, to withdraw before the start of the Players Championship the following week.

If nothing else next week, then Matsuyama is still scheduled to host the traditional Champions Dinner on Tuesday night at Augusta National.