Skip to main content

Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama Withdraws From Valero Texas Open

Neck injury causes 30-year-old to withdraw in second round; health status for next week's Masters in limbo.
USA Today Sports

Hideki Matsuyama has two wins and two withdrawals this season. 

Reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the Valero Texas Open during Friday's second round. Matsuyama cited a neck injury as the reason. 

Matsuyama, who became the first Japanese player to ever win a men's major last year at Augusta National Golf Club, had completed nine holes at the TPC San Antonio when he called it quits. He was 1 over through 27 holes. 

Matsuyama's playing status for next week's Masters has not been determined. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

In March, Matsuyama, currently No. 12 in the Official World Golf Ranking, tied for 20th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. A back injury caused Matsuyama, 30, to withdraw before the start of the Players Championship the following week. 

If nothing else next week, then Matsuyama is still scheduled to host the traditional Champions Dinner on Tuesday night at Augusta National. 

USA Today Sports
News

Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama Withdraws From Valero Texas Open

By Morning Read Staff1 minute ago
Jack Nicklaus | 2021 Masters
News

Eureka Earth's View of the Masters Is Unlike Any Other

By Bob Harig4 hours ago
Jack Nicklaus | 2022
News

Jack Nicklaus to Sit Out Masters' Par 3 Contest

By Bob Harig21 hours ago
Augusta National Golf Club — Hole 14
Where to Golf Next

Masters 14th Hole: Stats, History, Memorable Moments From Augusta National’s Par-4 ‘Chinese Fir’

By Morning Read Staff23 hours ago
Black Quail | 2022 Masters Scripting
Gear

An Early Look at What Players Will Wear at 2022 Masters

By Janice FergusonMar 31, 2022
Collin Morikawa | 2021 Masters
News

Learning to Play Augusta National Well Enough to Win the Masters Is an Acquired Taste

By Bob HarigMar 31, 2022
Rory McIlroy-Masters-Preview
News

'It Just Adds to the Event.' Rory McIlroy Hopes Tiger Woods Is Able to Compete in 2022 Masters

By Bob HarigMar 30, 2022
Augusta National Golf Club — Hole 13
News

Masters 13th Hole: Stats, History, Memorable Moments From Augusta National’s Par-5 ‘Azalea’

By Stuart HallMar 30, 2022
Kellie Valentine | Adaptive Golf
News

For Those Adapting to Golf’s Greatest Challenge, a New National Event Is Set to Launch

By David DroschakMar 30, 2022