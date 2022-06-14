Matt Fitzpatrick's Caddie, Billy Foster, On Sevé and Getting Tiger Woods Out of an Awkward Spot at the Ryder Cup

In this week's Under The Strap golf podcast, The Caddie Network's John Rathouz is joined by veteran PGA Tour caddie Billy Foster for 2022 U.S. Open week at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. Foster currently caddies for No. 15-ranked Matthew Fitzpatrick, who won the 2013 U.S. Amateur at Brookline. Foster has caddied for 40 years and has been on the bag for Seve Ballesteros, Darren Clarke, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Tiger Woods. Foster is revered in golf circles, is a great storyteller and is considered to be on the Mount Rushmore for caddies.

Topics discussed:

Matthew Fitzpatrick's backhanded chipping style

How Foster ranks his golfers on the "Scale Of Psycopaths"

How honesty has got Foster a lot of jobs, and lost him some too

The final straw between Ballesteros and Foster at the Masters

How Foster got Tiger out of a bad situation at the Ryder Cup

Foster's favorite memory as a caddie and the best caddie he's even seen

Previewing the U.S. Open and also next month's Open Championship at St. Andrew's

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Under the Strap coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.