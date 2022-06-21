Skip to main content

Mexico's Abraham Ancer Joins LIV Golf, Which Now Has Eight of World's Top 50

The Tuesday addition of Ancer and Brooks Koepka adds more star power in advance of LIV Golf's second event next week outside Portland, Oregon.

The confirmation Tuesday afternoon of Mexico’s Abraham Ancer as the newest member of the LIV Golf Invitational Series gives the new tour eight of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, pending the signature of Brooks Koepka.

Koepka was confirmed earlier Tuesday as making the move to LIV Golf, although it has not been publicly announced. Ancer, who won his lone PGA Tour title at the WGC-Memphis St. Jude Invitational last summer, is ranked 20th in the world and will play LIV’s second event next week outside of Portland.

“Abraham Ancer has been a rising star who’s established himself as one of the world’s top golfers in a very short period of time. He is a consistent contender which continues to elevate our competition,” said Greg Norman, LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner. “Abraham’s global reach and star power in Mexico and Latin America makes him a great fit for LIV Golf, which is committed to growing the sport on a global scale, particularly in new and emerging markets. We are thrilled to have him on board and look forward to having him in the field in Portland and beyond.”

Ancer, who played on the International Team in the 2019 Presidents Cup and in last summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, has been ranked as high as No. 11 in the world.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

LIV Golf is expected to announce as many as 45 players for its 54-hole, 48-player tournament next week, with the remainder of the field to be announced Monday

Course of Life Podcast
Podcasts

Listen: Reviewing a Major Week All Around Golf and Talking Trick Shots

By Michael Russell and Alex Lauzon2 minutes ago
abraham-ancer-wgc-fed-ex
News

Mexico's Abraham Ancer Joins LIV Golf, Which Now Has Eight of World's Top 50

By Bob Harig25 minutes ago
monahan
News

PGA Tour Eyeing Big-Money Events and Returning to a Calendar-Year Schedule

By Bob Harig44 minutes ago
Brooks Koepka is pictured driving during the 2022 U.S. Open.
News

Brooks Koepka Said There Was 'No Other Option,' Then Miraculously Found LIV Golf

By Stephanie Apstein1 hour ago
Commentary
Dahmen
Gambling

2022 Travelers Championship: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper picks for TPC River Highlands

By Daniel Wooters1 hour ago
Shop sustainable golf apparel for men - from brands like Radmor, Galvin Green, Adidas and True Linkswear - on Morning Read's online pro shop.
Shop

Shop: Eco-Friendly Apparel, Shoes For Any Golfer

By Morning Read Staff1 hour ago
Will Zalatoris reacts to missing a putt on the 72nd hole at the 2022 U.S. Open that would have forced a playoff.
News

Despite the Commercials, Channel Surfing and More Commercials, NBC Delivered at the U.S. Open

By John Hawkins3 hours ago
Media Buffet
Kramer Hickok, Harris English
News

2022 Travelers Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

By Morning Read Staff3 hours ago
Choosing Beer at Cinderlands
Hobbies

Pittsburgh Beer Scene Is 'Heaven With the Bottle Cap Off'

By Tom Bedell6 hours ago