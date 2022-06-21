Mexico's Abraham Ancer Joins LIV Golf, Which Now Has Eight of World's Top 50

The Tuesday addition of Ancer and Brooks Koepka adds more star power in advance of LIV Golf's second event next week outside Portland, Oregon.

The confirmation Tuesday afternoon of Mexico’s Abraham Ancer as the newest member of the LIV Golf Invitational Series gives the new tour eight of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, pending the signature of Brooks Koepka.

Koepka was confirmed earlier Tuesday as making the move to LIV Golf, although it has not been publicly announced. Ancer, who won his lone PGA Tour title at the WGC-Memphis St. Jude Invitational last summer, is ranked 20th in the world and will play LIV’s second event next week outside of Portland.

“Abraham Ancer has been a rising star who’s established himself as one of the world’s top golfers in a very short period of time. He is a consistent contender which continues to elevate our competition,” said Greg Norman, LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner. “Abraham’s global reach and star power in Mexico and Latin America makes him a great fit for LIV Golf, which is committed to growing the sport on a global scale, particularly in new and emerging markets. We are thrilled to have him on board and look forward to having him in the field in Portland and beyond.”

Ancer, who played on the International Team in the 2019 Presidents Cup and in last summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, has been ranked as high as No. 11 in the world.

LIV Golf is expected to announce as many as 45 players for its 54-hole, 48-player tournament next week, with the remainder of the field to be announced Monday