Morning Read Mailbag: Phil Mickelson and Casey Martin are on Readers' Minds

Send your thoughts about anything in golf to us at inbox@morningread.com. Be sure to include your full name and city. We will include the best in upcoming articles.

Where's Phil on the List of Must-Watch PGA Tour Pros?

The last time I looked, Phil the Thrill was still on Tour. Didn’t he win a MAJOR in 2021? Wasn’t he something like 50? I heard that nobody that old ever won a MAJOR before. Sounds pretty interesting to me Not on the list?

Howard N.

Kalamazoo, Michigan

The Case for Casey Martin

From Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Brandel Chamblee (although the latter pales in comparison) all naysaying Casey’s use of a cart for a totally legitimate medical reason (vs. those of John Daly) I only wish someone had had the cajones to ask any of them, if, playing in a major tournament, they would rather walk with caddy or ride in a cart, which would they choose? I think the answer is obvious.



Kudos to Casey Martin — he never complained, never bad-mouthed his detractors and still sets wonderful example.



Bob C.

Carmel, California

Marketing Email Was Not What One Reader Wanted

The recent email from SI Golf/Morning Read was certainly a case of bait and switch. Sent with the subject header: Love Golf? Tell us why! It was instead a marketing survey that had little or nothing to do with golf in any way shape or form; instead it was a survey to identify what products, not necessarily golf related, can be flogged by SI to the readers of the Morning Read newsletter. With a little cut for SI I assume. Nothing wrong with that, too bad you sent it under a misleading header.

Too bad too that it wasn't as advertised. I am always interested in why people love golf. There are as many reasons as there are golfers — competition, time outside, playing with friends or family, exercise and just trying to beat your own demons which the game provides in quantity. I have always felt we love and play the game because it's impossible. If golf was easy no one would play. If everyone drove 300 yards and had a great short game and putting stroke what would be the point? Ho hum another par or birdie. It's the challenge. A long time ago Jack Nicklaus said something to the effect that when he first came out he thought he'd hone his game to perfection and just maintain it there. He observed that that turned out to be naive.

So yeah, I would have enjoyed seeing the results of a survey about why people love and play this endlessly frustrating, difficult infuriating game. The old Morning Read frequently had observations about this on a regular basis through the letters from readers but no more. Yes, you have encouraged readers to write but they/we are either discouraged by the lack of letters sent or the content isn't approved by the editors.

Please try and encourage more engagement opinions and thoughts about golf beyond the professional game and what might be successfully flogged to the golfing public.

Blaine W.

St. Paul, Minnesota

