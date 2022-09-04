Skip to main content

Oliver Wilson Ends Eight-Year Winless Drought on DP World Tour

Two long birdie putts helped lift the Englishman, ranked No. 745 in the world, to a one-shot win at the Made in HimmerLand event.

FARSO, Denmark — English golfer Oliver Wilson holed two birdie putts from around 65 feet on the back nine to win the Made in HimmerLand event and end a victory drought of almost eight years on Sunday.

Wilson, ranked No. 745 in the world, rolled in the long putts on No. 13 and then on No. 17 to take the outright lead. He held his nerve to par the last hole, hitting his drive off a small mound of turf instead of a tee, to close with a 4-under 67 and finish a shot ahead of Ewen Ferguson of Scotland.

Wilson had not recorded a top-10 finish on the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour) since a tie for fourth in the same event in 2019.

“Everything I’ve done to this point to rebuild my game, I knew I could do it. I was so calm there, I almost enjoyed the last hole. It’s pretty special,” Wilson said.

