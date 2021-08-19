August 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

Patrick Reed Withdraws from Northern Trust With Ankle Injury

Reed's chances to automatically make the Ryder Cup team are on hold after his second WD in as many weeks.
Author:

Patrick Reed's chances to automatically qualify for the American Ryder Cup team took a step back Thursday when he withdrew from the Northern Trust Open with an ankle injury.

Reed ranks ninth in the standings to qualify for the Ryder Cup team and presumably could have moved up with a good performance this week at Liberty National. He won there in 2019 and was scheduled to tee off at 8:26 a.m. Eastern alongside Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler. This is the second WD in a row for Reed, who also missed last week's Wyndham Championship with an ankle injury.

The top six players after next week's BMW Championship automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup team. Captain Steve Stricker will make six more captain's picks after the Tour Championship in Atlanta. 

The Associated Press reported that the "the PGA Tour did not receive details on the nature of the injury." The Tour did tweet early Thursday morning:

Reed is inside the top 25 in the FedEx Cup Standings and is already in the field next week at the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, MD. 

golf-with-jay-delsing-logo
News

Houston White Using His Ties, Golf to Spark Conversations, Change

patrick-reed-2021-open-championship
News

Patrick Reed WDs from Northern Trust With an Ankle Injury, Ryder Cup Chances Take Hit

Collin Morikawa enters the Northern Trust as the FedEx Cup points leader.
News

Everything You Need to Know to Get Ready for the Northern Trust

At 125-1, former U.S. Open Champ Gary Woodland may be finding his form for the Playoffs.
News

Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for Liberty National

kramer-hickok-2021-travelers-championship
News

Here Is the TV Schedule and Network For Every Golf Tournament This Week

Grill Room Podcast
Podcasts

Caddie Duane Bock on Kevin Kisner's Win at the Wyndham

Beyond the Clubhouse
Podcasts

Putting Tips From Denny McCarthy, One of the PGA Tour's Best Putters

Golf Talk America
Podcasts

Golf Talk America Breaks Down the Wild Wyndham Finish

matthew-wolff-2020-us-open
News

Matthew Wolff Quietly Picked Up a $1 Million Bonus Last Week